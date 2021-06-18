Life, as I See it: Make good choices – do hard things

Yesterday, I watched as my son Val and Sami completed a 35-mile bike race around Harmon Lake in Mandan, North Dakota. Later, grandsons Vaughn and Kohen competed in the kids race. All had respectful finishes and Sami even took second place in her division. The boys experienced their first speed race. Vaughn has done the 13-mile Maah Daah Hey endurance race before, but he found a speed race was more challenging. But he did it!

More than once yesterday, I heard Val and Sami tell the boys to make good choices and do hard things.

It’s a great way to build good character. I’m proud of all of them.

Daughter Velvet and I came along on the trip to be Auntie and Grandma nannies. It’s been a wonderful time.

I’m so impressed with the philosophy of doing hard things. It’s hard for me to do some things these days, but I always remember that I should try.

If you’ve read this column in the past, you know I have little patience with whining; always giving up people.

I’m probably paying for my lifelong determination these days. Lots of things on my old body hurt. But still, I believe it’s always best to try.

We’ve had high winds and heat in North Dakota this week. We came home one night to find our patio umbrella spinning like a propeller. It was a struggle in the wind to get it secured. One night, the wind was so strong it caused waves big enough in the pool to empty it a bit.

There were tornadoes in some parts of the state. Luckily we were spared in Beach.

But dawn race day yesterday, it was pretty close to perfect.

Remember to make good choices and do hard things.

Life will be good today.