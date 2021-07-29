What’s your plan? (07/29/2021)

I am going to spin off a thread that my neighbor three doors down posted on social media a while back that I am having some difficulty getting out of my head. I wish all of us felt the same on this issue. Way before her time, most likely during the Saturday morning cartoons, there ran television ads with Iron Eyes Cody that ended with a tear running down his cheek. My message doesn’t resonate with my Girls yet. I’ll stoop down to pick up the tiniest bit of litter to their embarrassment.

Just maybe that Native American’s message of putting garbage in the proper place found a home with me. Trash is the simplest form of pollution we can do something about.

I get a kick that we share a desire to put litter in its proper place. Maybe we should start a movement to take back our littered countryside? The High and Junior High campuses are a mess.

aybe it’s just a symptom of a larger problem with our school systems. I would walk home from the bus stop on Dry Slough Road now and then back in my younger days with that same old disgust for roadside filth. More of the time there was none. I’d walk by my current neighbor’s grandparents’ house back then. It wasn’t doors down but miles back then. I miss it.

My neighbor’s post was a reminder to us all that the garbage can is never just behind a car’s window. Throwing our trash out along the roadside disgusts me. An individual with this low mentality is far from their God-given potential. Low self-esteem is a disease in my book and the quickest cure is education.

My walks usually consist of returning home with handfuls of plastic and aluminum. This is a sad commentary on trying to legislate morality and ethics. Paper products degrade rather quickly when compared to the previous two. They will be around longer than we will. My Girls will be thanking the litterbug down the road. Recycling isn’t difficult and it pays. Taking the cash and applying compound interest to it adds up. I am creating quite the nest egg for their inheritance.

There is a much more frightening demon associated with this. I’ll admit I’m preaching to the choir, but if any of you give no credit to my frustration you might be past feeling and too far gone.

ollution in our environment is one thing, pollution in our minds is far deadlier. There is a saying that is good food for thought. It goes something like that which we once abhorred we may come to pity and then eventually embrace. We need to stand for something because the trash in our minds is killing us. Frustration and hate must be replaced by wholesome excitement and love. We can start with baby steps; put litter in its proper place. Godspeed! ■