Basketball: ‘Jacket hoops opens season with win

By Jennifer Correa

Just days after the conclusion of their football season, the Williams Yellowjackets returned to the hardwood on April 20, and picked up a road win in Hamilton City when they downed the Braves 64-40.

Senior big man Emiliano Garcia dropped in a team high 18 points, sophomores Brian Rosales and Leo Trujillo, finished with 14 and 12 points respectively, while seniors Ozzie Ruiz and Harman Khalon pitched in with eight points apiece.

Williams (1-0) was scheduled to host Biggs on Tuesday, then welcomes Hamilton City to town on Friday.

