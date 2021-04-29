Baseball: RedHawk baseball continues to roll

In three games last week the Colusa RedHawks outscored their opponents 41-2 and remained undefeated in 15 contests so far this season, as they laid waste to Paradise, shutting out the Bobcats twice in consecutive days, before finishing on the road in Oroville where they defeated Las Plumas 7-2 on April 22.

Traveling to Paradise last Tuesday where it posted a 19-0 win, Colusa broke open the first game in the fourth inning when it put 14 runs on the board, taking advantage of five Bobcat errors, five free passes and a grand slam off the bat of senior Drew Bradbury, his second of the season.

Emanuel Frias and Nick Price both doubled in the game, which saw the RedHawks rough up Paradise pitching for 14 hits.

On the mound Frias, Tyler Oliver and Mason Saso combined to allow just three hits over five innings.

Returning home for the second game with Paradise, freshman Luke Kalfsbeek turned in a dominant performance over the five innings as he no hit the Bobcats while striking out 12 in the process.

Kalfsbeek also had a nice day at the plate in the 15-0 rout, going 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI.

Frias launched his fifth home run of the year finishing 2 for 4 with four RBI, Saso also collected a pair of hits and Bradbury doubled as part of a two hit performance.

Rounding out the week against Las Plumas, Kalfsbeek led the way again, going 2 for 3 with two doubles and two RBI, while Frias went 2 for 4.

RedHawk pitchers Bradbury and Ethan Lay shut down the Thunderbirds, allowing just one earned run while fanning nine and two batters respectively.

It has been a spectacular season for Colusa (15-0) who looked to continue its winning ways, as it hosted Hamilton City on Monday, and traveled to Winters to face its long time rival on Wednesday, before closing out the week at home tomorrow to complete the series with the Warriors.