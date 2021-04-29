Soccer: Colusa boys’ soccer caps season with win over Oroville

Despite getting off to a slow start in the match, Colusa’s boys’ soccer team concluded its season last Thursday with a resounding 5-1 win over visiting Oroville in which they completely dominated play allowing just three shots on goal.

Five seniors scored for the RedHawks, starting with Edgar Garcia and Ulises Galvan who got Colusa on the board in the first half, while after intermission Dominic Garcia Alejandro Rico and Mauro Valdes added a goal apiece.

Galvan, Garcia and fellow senior Rodrigo Rodriguez controlled the midfield, while senior fullbacks Andy Lopez, Nico Lopez and Darien Sarabia kept the Tigers from mounting any sort of threat.

Colusa (4-4-2) will graduate 10 seniors and looks to begin the rebuilding process in preparation for next season where it hopes to play a full slate of games.