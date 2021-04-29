Friday, April 30, 2021

NEWSPAPER PUBLISHED WEEKLY ON THURSDAY

Already a digital subscriber? Click here to login.   -   Click here to purchase access for $1, for one week

en English
en Englishes Spanish

Soccer: Colusa boys’ soccer caps season with win over Oroville

By Jennifer Correa
Williams’ Omar Lomeli recorded a hat trick in the Yellowjackets’ 11-1 win over Durham on April 19.

Despite getting off to a slow start in the match, Colusa’s boys’ soccer team concluded its season last Thursday with a resounding 5-1 win over visiting Oroville in which they completely dominated play allowing just three shots on goal.

Five seniors scored for the RedHawks, starting with Edgar Garcia and Ulises Galvan who got Colusa on the board in the first half, while after intermission Dominic Garcia Alejandro Rico and Mauro Valdes added a goal apiece.

Galvan, Garcia and fellow senior Rodrigo Rodriguez controlled the midfield, while senior fullbacks Andy Lopez, Nico Lopez and Darien Sarabia kept the Tigers from mounting any sort of threat.

Colusa (4-4-2) will graduate 10 seniors and looks to begin the rebuilding process in preparation for next season where it hopes to play a full slate of games.

 

78
Submit a News Tip
Submit a Community Event or Brief
Submit Sports Scores
Listen to our Podcasts

More News

Local Government

Public & Legal Notices

430 Market Street, Suite G
Colusa, CA 95932
Phone: (530) 458-4141
Text: (530) 270-7781

2020 © Copyright - Williams Pioneer Review