Tennis: Colusa boy’s tennis out duels Willows

After falling in matches to Sutter and Live Oak to open the season, the RedHawks got on track last Tuesday with a 3-1 win over a short-handed Willows squad on April 22.

Sophomore Leo Bedolla, playing in the No. 2 position bested his opponent 6-3, 1-6, 10-5, while on the No. 3 court, fellow sophomore Asa Smith won in straight sets 6-3, 6-2.

In doubles play, Bedolla and partner Adrian Perez prevailed 8-6.

Colusa (1-2) was in action this week at home against Paradise on Tuesday and Sutter on Wednesday.