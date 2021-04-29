Friday, April 30, 2021

NEWSPAPER PUBLISHED WEEKLY ON THURSDAY

Already a digital subscriber? Click here to login.   -   Click here to purchase access for $1, for one week

en English
en Englishes Spanish

Tennis: Colusa boy’s tennis out duels Willows

By Jennifer Correa
Colusa’s Leo Bedolla returns service on April 20 against Live Oak. While Bedolla came up against the Lions, he won both his singles and doubles matches against Willows on April 22.

After falling in matches to Sutter and Live Oak to open the season, the RedHawks got on track last Tuesday with a 3-1 win over a short-handed Willows squad on April 22.

Sophomore Leo Bedolla, playing in the No. 2 position bested his opponent 6-3, 1-6, 10-5, while on the No. 3 court, fellow sophomore Asa Smith won in straight sets 6-3, 6-2.

In doubles play, Bedolla and partner Adrian Perez prevailed 8-6.

Colusa (1-2) was in action this week at home against Paradise on Tuesday and Sutter on Wednesday.

21
Submit a News Tip
Submit a Community Event or Brief
Submit Sports Scores
Listen to our Podcasts

More News

Local Government

Public & Legal Notices

430 Market Street, Suite G
Colusa, CA 95932
Phone: (530) 458-4141
Text: (530) 270-7781

2020 © Copyright - Williams Pioneer Review