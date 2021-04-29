Softball roundup: Mixed results for local teams

Redding Christian 9 – Maxwell 3 (4/20)

Maxwell 9 – Durham 4 (4/23)

Hosting Redding Christian to start the week, the Panthers got off to a fast start putting two runs on the board in the first inning, however struggled to get the ball out of the infield for the remainder of the game and fell to the Lions.

Leadoff batter Madi Pearson went 3 for 4, Paige Vierra picked up two hits in three trips to the plate and Bailee Haywood finished 2 for 4.

Jocelyn Lazarus turned in a solid effort in the circle scattering seven hits and striking out six while yielding four earned runs.

Maxwell bounced back nicely in Durham last Friday behind a big day from Morgan Dennis who was a perfect 4 for 4 with a double, triple and 2 RBI.

Vierra went 3 for 4, Haywood collected another pair of hits and Lazarus earned the win as she stuck out six Trojan batters.

Maxwell (4-3) welcomed Hamilton City to town on Tuesday, plays Biggs at home today, then heads to Orland on Friday.

Paradise 10 – Colusa 8 (4/20)

Colusa 16 – Las Plumas 5 (4/21)

Paradise 4 – Colusa 0 (4/23)

In its opening game at home against Paradise last Monday the RedHawks held an 8-3 advantage after four innings, but the Bobcats restored order after inserting their ace, Taylor McKay, in the circle and then got the bats going to overtake Colusa.

Makayla Frias launched a three-run home run and finished 2 for 4 while Abby Wolf also recorded a pair of hits including a double to lead the RedHawks.

Wolf stayed hot the following day going 3 for 3 with another double and 3 RBI, with Avery Lay and Reese Roper contributing two hits apiece.

Lay picked up the win in the circle going all five innings in the run rule shortened game.

Colusa closed out the week on the road in Paradise where despite falling victim to McKay, who fanned 17 RedHawk batters and issued just one hit off the bat of Wolf, kept it close throughout.

This week the RedHawks (4-4) hosted Hamilton City on Monday, before starting a series with Winters which concludes Friday on the road.

Pierce 20 – CORE Butte 9 (4/23)

In its first action of the season, the Bears blew out the winless Lynx, although no statistics were provided.

Things got tougher for Pierce (1-0) this week as the hosted unbeaten Paradise on Tuesday before traveling to Biggs on Wednesday and to Paradise on Friday.