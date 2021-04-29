Friday, April 30, 2021

Soccer: Williams’ boys, girl’s soccer down Durham on senior night

By Jennifer Correa
Williams’ Omar Lomeli recorded a hat trick in the Yellowjackets’ 11-1 win over Durham on April 19.

Playing in their final home games of the year last Monday, both ‘Jacket soccer teams easily handled the visiting Trojans with the boys posting an 11-1 victory while the girls triumphed 4-0.

In the boys’ game seven different players found the back of the net led by Gerry Gomez and Omar Lomeli who each registered a hat trick.

Alex Mora, Michael Cervantes, Adrian Solis, Issa Magallanes and Leo Martinez each had a goal in the win.

The ‘Jacket boys ended their season in Hamilton City last Friday where they fell 7-2 to the Braves and finished the year 5-2-1.

Williams’ Nayeli Contreras scored the Yellowjackets’ first goal of the game against Durham on April 19.

On the girls’ pitch, Williams shut out Durham 4-0, and then dispatched Hamilton City 4-1 to complete the season with a perfect 6-0 record, although no statistics were provided.

