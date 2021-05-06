Baseball: RedHawks’ streak climbs to 18 straight

Despite the lingering effects of the pandemic which still continues to limit certain activities, 2021 has been a banner year for the Colusa High baseball team as they remain undefeated on the season after recording three more wins last week.

The RedHawks began the week with an 11-1 win over Hamilton City on April 26, behind strong pitching from Ethan Lay, Emanuel Frias and Tyler Oliver who one hit the Braves.

Yet, it was the two victories over Winters that followed that may be some of the sweetest of the season, being that they mark the first time since 2017 that Colusa has beaten the four-time defending NSCIF Division IV champion Warriors.

In two contests with Winters last week, the RedHawks registered two shutout wins, one a combined no hitter, then proceeded to put 28 runs on the board against the young and inexperienced Warriors.

In the first game of the series on April 27, Colusa posted a 10-0 victory on the Warriors home field when after a slow start, they struck for four runs in both the sixth and seventh innings to blow the game open.

Clay Randolph led the hit parade going 3 for 4 with 2 RBI, while Lay joined in with two hits and 4 RBI as did Frias and Daniel O’Sullivan who each had a two-hit game.

Drew Bradbury earned the win on the mound tossing six shutout innings allowing one hit and striking out six, before freshman Luke Kalfsbeek closed out the final frame with two strike outs.

Things got worse for Winters in the series finale last Friday, April 30, as the RedHawks capitalized on 13 walks and 10 hits before mercifully the run-rule ended the game.

Lay started on the hill and needed just 57 pitches to get through four innings of work in which he struck out 10 before giving way to Frias who preserved the no hitter tossing a clean final frame.

Kalfsbeek had a nice outing at the plate going 3 for 3 with a double and 5 RBI, while Lay and Randolph both stayed hot finishing 2 for 4.

Colusa (18-0) put its streak on the line this week with games against Pierce on Tuesday and again on Friday, in addition to facing Woodland Christian on Wednesday in Woodland.