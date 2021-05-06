Softball: Power surge lifts Colusa softball over Hamilton City, Winters

In three games last week, the Colusa RedHawks collected 31 hits, 11 for extra bases, and in the process downed Hamilton City 17-3 in a non-league contest and took two from Winters by scores of 6-1 and 9-0.

Last Monday to accommodate an FFA contest later in the week, Colusa hosted a double header in which they faced Hamilton City in the early game then followed up against Winters.

Against the Braves, senior Emily Pingrey had a big day at the plate going 3 for 3 with a home run and 3 RBI, while junior Alexis Price also went yard and drove in three runs as well.

Makayla Frias tripled and scored four runs. Abby Myers doubled and also crossed the plate four times, while Abby Wolf doubled and knocked in three, as the RedHawks put crooked numbers on the board in every inning.

In the circle, Avery Lay and Reese Roper combined to hold the Braves to four hits and one earned run.

Playing against Winters in the second game of the afternoon, Price launched her second home run of the day and finished with 3 RBI to lead Colusa.

Myers and Anahi Guzman each doubled and Frias finished 2 for 3.

Lay tossed all seven innings for the RedHawks, fanning five while allowing just one hit and no earned runs.

Colusa went on the road to complete the season series with the Warriors and saw Lay record the shutout by striking out six and again allowing just one hit.

Wolf, the RedHawks’ leader in batting average, hits and RBIs, went 3 for 4 and drove in four runs, Myers registered two hits including her seventh double of the season and 2 RBI while Frias and Leah Ferrara each doubled.

Now 7-4 on the season, Colusa began a series with Pierce on Tuesday at home and finishes the week in Arbuckle tomorrow.