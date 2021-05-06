Wednesday, May 12, 2021

Baseball: Maxwell baseball struggles at home

By Jennifer Correa
Maxwell’s Wyatt Hendrix delivers a pitch in the Panthers’ game against Los Molinos on April 30. Hendrix went 5 for 7 in two games last week in addition to turning in solid performances on the mound.

Last week was a rough one for the Panthers as they fell 9-5 to Redding Christian on April 27, and then dropped their second game of the season to Los Molinos by a score of 19-5 on April 30.

Against the Lions, the sixth inning proved to be the undoing for Maxwell as they relinquished a lead by yielding seven runs.

Senior Wyatt Hendrix finished 3 for 3 while Dillon Dry went 3 for 4 with an RBI and Matt Biss drove in three runs in addition to going 2 for 4.

Playing last Friday under the lights for the first time in nearly a decade, the Panthers, despite some sloppy play in the field, kept it close until the fifth inning when the Bulldogs put the game out of reach plating seven runs.

Hendrix was again a bright spot picking up two hits including a first inning triple in addition to turning in a solid performance on the mound scattering four hits and allowing just two earned runs in four innings of work.

Biss and Ignacio Velasquez recorded the only other hits in the six inning, run-rule shortened game.

Maxwell (0-2) had one scheduled game this week when it hosted Princeton on Tuesday, May 4. 

