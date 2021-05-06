Softball: Maxwell softball downs Hamilton, stumbles against Biggs and Orland

Although the Panthers downed Hamilton City 10-2 to begin last week, they suffered a 5-3 setback to Biggs and were edged by Orland 3-2 in their two other games.

Seniors led the way in Maxwell’s win over Hamilton as Laynee Haywood went 2 for 2 with an RBI and Morgan Dennis picked up three hits in four trips to the plate.

Sophomore Jocelyn Lazarus doubled and drove in a pair of runs in addition to handling the pitching duties in which she struck out 12, allowed just two hits and a single earned run in six innings of work.

While the Panthers came up short last Thursday they turned in an impressive effort against the unbeaten Wolverines, a team they haven’t beaten since 2018.

Lazarus had a notable performance in the circle striking out a dozen batters, but additionally showed mental toughness as four times she delivered an inning ending strike out to strand eight runners and hold the Biggs to three runs below its season’s average.

Junior Paige Vierra had a two-hit game, Haywood laced a triple to drive in a run, while Dennis doubled and also contributed defensively with diving catch to end the Wolverine half of the fourth.

Freshman Ava Barrett recorded the only hit for Maxwell.

In their third game last week, the Panthers dropped a close one to the Trojans, but were unable to provide statistics before the Pioneer Review print deadline.

Maxwell (5-4) was back in action Monday when it hosted Faith Christian (Yuba City) then on Tuesday against CORE Butte, ahead of its rematch with the Wolverines in Biggs today.