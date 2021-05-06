Baseball: Bear baseball sweeps Paradise

With football and basketball coinciding with the baseball season, it has been difficult for the Pierce Bears to get in consistent practice on the baseball diamond, but last week everything aligned as the they swept a series from Paradise with a 17-7 win at home on Tuesday, April 27, then followed up by topping the Bobcats 10-7 three days later.

In the first meeting Ryan Travis was the story on the mound as he turned in an impressive performance over five innings in which he struck out 12 and surrendered just five hits and two runs before giving way to Joel Magallon who closed out the final two innings.

At the plate, Louis Franklin went a perfect 4 for 4, Bryce Murphy finished with three hits, while Travis and Tristan Miller each finished with a pair of knocks.

Things got a little closer on the road last Friday, although the Bears prevailed behind the combined efforts of Brayden Hoebel, Mitch Nation and Murphy on the hill.

Hoebel, Franklin, Murphy, and Travis continued to swing hot bats with Magallon and Miller also contributing timely hits.

Pierce (2-3) had a series scheduled with county rival Colusa, which began Tuesday on the road and concludes on Friday at home.