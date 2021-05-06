Softball: Lady Bears’ basketball falls short of Anderson in first action of season

Sometimes, no matter how hard you try, the ball just doesn’t bounce your way, and such was the case last Saturday afternoon when the Pierce Bears, despite several chances in the waning seconds, could not get a shot to fall and as a result found themselves on the short end of a 45-43 score in a game with visiting Anderson.

While the Cubs had a distinct height advantage, the scrappy Bears stayed within striking distance for three quarters before taking a 43-42 lead with 2:36 remaining in the final period.

Sophomore Jocelyn Medina put Pierce briefly ahead after draining a shot from behind the arc, but Anderson was able to regain the advantage at the charity stripe and through no lack of effort, the Bears just could not get the ball to drop in the frantic final seconds of play.

An All-Northern Section performer as a freshman last year, Medina picked up where she left off, pouring in a game high 29 points, however with her teammates unable to get their shots to fall, it just wasn’t enough as Anderson was able to clear the boards of the missed opportunities.

The contest also marked the high school coaching debut of Taylor McGuire, a UC Davis product whose previous experience has been with AAU club basketball before taking over the Pierce program this year.

After the game, McGuire, while obviously preferring to win, expressed satisfaction with her team’s effort saying, “We got tired toward the end of the third quarter, but overall, not bad for our first game.”

This week Pierce (0-1) had the unenviable task of facing powerhouse Pleasant Valley in Chico on Tuesday then traveled to Winters on Wednesday to take on its Sacramento Valley League foe.