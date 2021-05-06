Softball: Pierce softball caught in three game slide

After opening the season with a win over CORE Butte on April 23, the Bears dropped three straight last week after sandwiching a contest with Biggs in between games with Paradise.

Playing at home last Tuesday, the Bears yielded four runs to Paradise in the top of the first, but came back in the bottom half of the frame to plate four of their own.

Unfortunately for Pierce though, those would be its only runs of the game. Then, their after the wheels fell off in the fourth inning where the Bobcats put a 10 spot on the board, the game ended in five innings with the score 19-4.

Last Wednesday the Bears found themselves in Biggs and on the short end of a 13-3 score as the aggressive Wolverines pounded out 13 hits.

To complete the week and the series with the Bobcats, Pierce traveled to Chico, and despite a markedly improved performance, was shut out 7-0 by Paradise ace Taylor McKay who fanned 16 Bear batters.

In the circle for Pierce, Sierra Murphy is to be commended for registering eight strikeouts.

No other statistics were provided by the Bears (1-3) who should have made the trip to Colusa on Tuesday to face the RedHawks before returning home on Thursday to complete the season series.