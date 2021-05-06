Basketball: ‘Jacket basketball runs record to 3-0

With only a four game schedule to play, the Williams boys’ basketball team is making the most of it, and in the process showing off their exceptional athleticism as evidenced by their home wins over Biggs and Hamilton City last week.

Against the visiting Wolverines on April 27, the outcome was never in doubt as the Yellowjackets, playing their first game on their new gym floor, went on a 10-0 run to open the game and never looked back as all five starters finished in double figures in the 73-48 rout.

Senior Ozzie Ruiz posted a game-high 21 points to lead the ‘Jackets who also got a 15 point performance from fellow senior Harman Kahlon, as Williams scored seemingly at will in transition.

Sophomores Leo Trujillo and Brian Rosales dropped in 14 and 13 points respectively, while senior Emiliano Garcia pitched in with 10 points and seven boards.

To end the week, the Yellowjackets hosted Hamilton City on April 30, in their final home game of the season, and emerged with a 41-35 victory, a much narrower margin than in their previous meeting on April 20.

While some ill-advised shots and questionable decisions with the ball allowed the Braves to stay in the game, the combination of Trujillo and Rosales gave Williams the edge it needed.

Trujillo finished with 14 points for the second game in a row, while Rosales was good for 10 points.

The ‘Jackets (3-0) will close out the season tomorrow night in Biggs.