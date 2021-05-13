Thursday, May 13, 2021

Colusa tennis continues to battle

By Jennifer Correa
Colusa’s Asa Smith hits a volley over the net in the RedHawks’ match against Willows on May 4.  Smith won in a tiebreaker 4-6, 6-2 (5-1).

In matches last week, Colusa’s boys’ tennis team split with Willows 2-2 at home on May 4, then traveled to Oroville the following day where it came up short to the Tigers by a score of 6-3.

Against a Willows team that has just three players, the Honkers took the No. 1 singles and doubles matches in straight sets; however, the RedHawks prevailed at No. 2 as Leo Bedolla outlasted his opponent 2-6, 6-4, (8-4) as well as at No. 3 when Asa Smith came back from a first set setback to win 4-6, 6-2, (5-1).

Bedolla earned his second victory of the week in singles play in Oroville emerging 8-6, 6-2, as did Smith, who won in straight sets 6-0, 6-1.

On the No.1 doubles court, Bedolla combined with Adrian Perez to claim the 9-7 win.

Colusa (1-4-1) closed out its season earlier this week playing in Live Oak on Tuesday before returning home to host Gridley on Wednesday. §

 

