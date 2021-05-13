Maxwell softball caps week with big win over Biggs

After posting blowout wins over Faith Christian (Yuba City) and CORE Butte last Monday and Tuesday, the 22-12 victory over Biggs, a team that had beaten them six straight times dating back to 2018, was the perfect way for the Panthers to end the week.

Maxwell began last week by giving its freshmen center stage against Faith Christian, and they didn’t disappoint, leading the way to a five inning, 14-4 home win over the Lions.

Bailee Haywood had a monster game going 4 for 4 with a triple, four runs scored, and four RBI in addition to tossing a complete game three-hitter in which she struck out seven.

Emma Hendrix also went 4 for 4 with four runs scored, while Ava Barrett was 3 for 3 with an RBI.

Against CORE Butte, Jocelyn Lazarus combined with Haywood in the circle to no-hit the Lynx as they struck out a combined five batters.

Paige Vierra smashed a two-run home run, Laynee Haywood finished 2 for 3 with a double and Hendrix stayed hot picking up two hits in the 10-0 shutout.

Still it was the thrashing of the Wolverines that really saw the Maxwell bats come alive as they hammered out 24 hits against Biggs pitching which had held them to only five just a week ago in their previous meeting.

Four Panthers including Vierra, Laynee Haywood, Madi Pearson and Morgan Dennis each registered four hits.

Dennis drove in five runs while Vierra and Haywood both had two doubles and scored four runs.

Hendrix picked up three hits in three trips to the plate, Lazarus went 2 for 4 driving in three and Abby Dunlap also ended 2 for 4.

Yet despite the final score, the outcome was not a foregone conclusion as a rocky first inning handed Biggs a 7-1 lead however, in the circle Lazarus kept her composure and came back strong to earn the complete game win, striking out nine in the process.

Maxwell (8-5) hit the road this week playing CORE Butte in Chico on Wednesday, before heading to Lower Lake today.§