RedHawk softball sweeps Bears

Colusa logged two easy wins over its county rival last week downing Pierce 15-4 at home on Monday, May 3, before closing out the season series on Thursday, May 6, by posting a 13-3 victory in Arbuckle.

In the first contest, the Bears held a brief 3-2 lead, but were outscored 13-1 over the next four innings.

Alexis Price’s grand slam along with Emily Pingrey’s three run shot powered Colusa, who also got a 4 for 4, three 3 RBI performance from Makayla Frias.

Both Abby Myers and Anahi Guzman had two hits including a double, while Avery Lay went the distance in the circle, striking out four.

For the Bears, Betsy Myers was 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI, and additionally made an impressive catch in center field to rob the RedHawks’ Abby Wolf of a home run.

Also adding to the Pierce total was Chasey Miller and Ashlyn Wooldridge, who each delivered run scoring singles.

When the two teams met again three days later, Colusa jumped out to an early lead and never looked back as Price connected for her fourth home run in the last five games, this time knocking in three runs.

Pingrey also continued to swing a hot bat going 3 for 4 with three RBI.

Wolf and Reese Roper each doubled for the RedHawks, who ran their record to 9-4 on the season.

Lay went four innings in the circle fanning five before Roper closed out the final frame.

Madeline Burkhart lined a two run double, and Sofia Martinez also doubled, while Juliana Orozco and Jocelyn Medina recorded the only other hits for the Bears.

Colusa has a double header at home with Durham on Friday, while Pierce (1-5) played the first game of its series with East Nicolaus, a team that is 11-1 on the season and has yielded a total of 10 runs thus far, on Tuesday and closes out the week at home Friday against the Spartans. §