‘Jacket basketball stings Wolverines

Williams completed its four game basketball season with a resounding 67-34 win in Biggs last Friday night.

Just as in their previous meeting, on April 27, the Wolverines just couldn’t contain the run and gun Yellowjackets who cruised to victory using their ability to get up and down the court.

All five Williams’ starters finished in double figures, led by sophomore Brian Rosales who dropped 18 in the win.

Senior Harman Kahlon and sophomore Leo Trujillo finished with 13 points apiece while Ozzie Ruiz and Emiliano Garcia each tallied 10 points in their final game for the brown and gold.

Coach Jeff Lemus was pleased what he saw from his team this year and is looking forward to next season.

“I would’ve liked to see us play a full season with this group of kids, but I am looking forward to the upcoming season. We have a good group returning,” said Lemus.

Leading the returners will be Rosales and Trujillo, while Williams will also look for big contributions from Jayr Ramirez and Miguel Rivera, as well as from the 11 sophomores who played JV ball this year. §