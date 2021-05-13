Colusa baseball downs Pierce, sees streak end against Woodland Christian

While it may have defeated its county rival twice last week, the game the Colusa RedHawk baseball team will remember most is the 5-3 loss they suffered to Woodland Christian that brought an end to its 19 game win streak.

Hosting Pierce in their first game last week, Colusa put 11 runs on the board in the first two innings and remained in control throughout as three pitchers, Emanuel Frias, Luke Kalfsbeek and Tyler Oliver limited the Bears to just five hits in the 14-2 win.

Drew Bradbury, Justin Lee and Nick Price each had two hits apiece; Frias contributed a two run triple, while Kalfsbeek along with Daniel O’Sullivan each drove in a pair of runs.

For the Bears, Brayden Hoebel finished 2 for 3 with Bryce Murphy, Ryan Travis and Louis Franklin collecting the only other hits in the game.

In Woodland on May 6, the RedHawks faced the Cardinals’ ace Drew Stapleton, a San Jose State bound pitcher who held Colusa to just two hits while striking seven before being lifted in the sixth inning after walking Bradbury and giving up a single to Kalfsbeek.

At that juncture, Frias, the RedHawks’ top hitter, provided some hope when he cleared the bases with his sixth home run of the season to tie the game at 3-3.

Unfortunately for Colusa, a series of miscues in the home half of the frame allowed the Cardinals to score what proved the game winner and an insurance run, because despite loading the bases in the top of the seventh, the RedHawks left them that way, unable to deliver the timely hit.

Kalfsbeek recorded two knocks while Clay Randolph and Tyler Moss each had one.

Bradbury was solid on the hill going five and a third innings striking out eight, scattering seven hits and conceding three earned runs before yielding to Lay, who fanned the final two batters of the inning.

Colusa’s 19 game single-season streak was the longest in the county since Coach Eric Lay’s Maxwell team went 30-0 in 2011.

Nonetheless, the RedHawks bounced back in their next contest last Friday to complete the sweep of the Bears with a 17-4 victory.

The RedHawks capitalized on 15 walks issued by Pierce pitching and were led at the plate by the freshman Kalfsbeek, who has come on strong of late, and finished 3 for 3 with two doubles, two RBI, and four runs scored.

Frias, who is sporting a .478 batting average this season went 2 for 2 and drove in three runs, adding to the 36 he had entering the game.

On the mound for Colusa, Lay went all five innings in the run-rule shortened affair, striking out eight while surrendering just four hits.

Danny Rubio came through with a two run double for Pierce, who also saw Travis, Franklin, and Tristan Miller all single.

Both squads were back at it this week with Colusa (20-1) playing a doubleheader in Durham on Friday, while Pierce (2-7) was scheduled to host East Nicolaus on Tuesday before traveling to Trowbridge on Friday to complete the series. §