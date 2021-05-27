Bear baseball routs Live Oak

There was no place like home for the Pierce Bears last week as they plated 49 runs in two games against struggling Live Oak.

On the road on May 17, a pair of sophomores led the way as Brayden Hoebel shutout the Lions in five innings of work on the mound, while Luke Myers finished 4 for 5 at the plate in the 22-0 victory.

Eight other Bears joined the hit parade, including Hoebel, Bryce Murphy, Ryan Travis, Joel Magallon, Louis Franklin, Kayden Davis, Tristan Miller, and Danny Rubio.

Pierce then returned home last Thursday to complete the series with similar results, logging its second run-rule shortened win over the Lions, this time by a score of 27-6.

Murphy, Miller, Myers, and Louis Franklin each recorded three hits in the game, while Kayden Davis and Rodney Hofhenke each had a pair of hits.

Miller put in three innings on the hill before giving way to Mitch Nation, who closed out the final two frames.

Things get tougher for the Bears this week, when they travel to Durham on Friday, for their final contest of the season.