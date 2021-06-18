Badaluco to lead RedHawk football

While 2020 and 2021 haven’t exactly been banner years given the impact of COVID, it hasn’t been all bad, especially if you’re Mikey Badaluco, who, in addition to opening a new business over that time, has also been named the new head coach of the Colusa High School football program.

Badaluco is a familiar face to the RedHawks. He has coached in a variety of capacities for both the varsity and JV squads since 2014, after moving on from Maxwell, where he put in a two-year stint as an assistant.

The timing was right this year, and as a result, Badaluco has the opportunity to lead the varsity program, something he has always aspired to do.

“I had two great coaches in Robert Wilson and Russ Gardner, and I’m just happy to be in a position where I can do it as well,” Badaluco said. “Owning my own business allows me to have a more flexible schedule and since I don’t hunt or fish, football is my hobby. More importantly, the kids are worth it,”

For the RedHawks, Badaluco represents continuity in a program that has seen nearly 20 different individuals at various coaching positions over the past six years. That connection is one of a number of qualities that athletic director Eric Lay says the newly-minted head coach brings to the table.

“Coach Badaluco will bring energy and stability to our football program,” Lay said. “He’s coached at each level of our program and has earned this opportunity through hard work and dedication to our athletes. We’re excited to have him leading the way moving forward.”

Over the past six seasons, the RedHawks have compiled a 39-30 record under four different head coaches but have also suffered three losses in the first round of the playoffs and three more in the second. This is something Badaluco sees as one of the first orders of business to address.

“Getting over that hump is one of the biggest challenges we face,” Badaluco said. “We’ve made the playoffs every year only to get knocked out, so we want to make some small adjustments to correct that.”

At the end of the day, what really motivates Badaluco to take on the head coaching duties are the student-athletes themselves.

“Seeing the kids happy after a long week of work makes it all worth it,” he said.

In compiling his staff, Badaluco said he is excited about the opportunity to coach alongside his former youth football coach, Joe Garofalo, and former player Zach Troughton, whom he coached in Maxwell.

The new era in Colusa dawns this week as the RedHawks begin their offseason work under Badaluco’s direction and make ready for their return to the field for the first time since 2019. υ