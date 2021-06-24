Geyer breaks Redding record twice

Ben Geyer knows his golf game is getting better.

His scores are dropping as more putts are falling.

That push was rewarded in the recent Redding Pro-Am, where the Pierce High School graduate broke his Riverview Golf Course record by a shot with a closing 11-under-par 61 for a record-tying three-round total of 195 to pocket the $5,000 first prize.

The soft-spoken Geyer had eclipsed the course record with a 62 in a tournament warmup four days earlier. Brad Merritt of Berkeley matched that score in the pro-am before Geyer lowered it again 15 minutes later.

“That was pretty cool,” said Geyer, who now resides in Las Vegas. “I’d played the course a few times before and not had that much success.”

The last record round included nine birdies and an eagle.

“I played there in 2019 and never seemed to hit enough fairways,” Geyer said. “This year I’m hitting a lot more fairways.”

He has traversed the globe since being conference champion at St. Mary’s College in 2013 and two-time Northern California Golf Association Player of the Year.

Among his highlights were leading the Gaels to their first Western Athletic Conference golf title and winning the St. Mary’s Invitational.

As an amateur, he left his legacy in the Northern California Golf Association by being the first in 54 years to win the NCGA Stroke Play back-to-back and the first in 51 years to win the Stroke Play and Match Play titles the same year.

Since then, he has chased the golf ball as a professional in numerous 20 countries and has matched strokes with many of the world’s best.

Foremost, of course, was a memorable round with 12-time PGA champion Jordan Spieth.

“He really putted well, and he’s amazing with his wedges,” Geyer said. “I’m a better driver of the ball than he is. From tee to green, there is nothing I can’t do.”

His travels also have included rounds with PGA Tour regulars Patrick Cantley, Abraham Ancer, Carlos Ortiz and more. He has accumulated a wealth of knowledge and sees more successes ahead.

He is eagerly awaiting chances at the European Tour and Korn Ferry Tour qualifying tournaments, which have been set back because of the coronavirus.

“I know I’m a much better player now and I’m anxious to get out there,” Geyer said. “I want to keep doing what I’m doing for a long period of time. I’ve just never been at my best when the opportunities were there. I’ve played good golf but never for a period of time. I’ve played with a lot of great players, and I know my game stacks up.”

Geyer said he’s got a lot of good golf ahead and has been working really hard with his putter.

“It’s nice to see the ball going in the hole,” he said.

Geyer has been playing on the Silver State Tour in Nevada and the Swing Thought Tour in North and South Carolina and Florida, but has his aim set much higher. He recently reached a playoff in two tournaments and also had an outright second.

Dominating the Redding event has merely fueled his desire.

“The highlight so far has been just the amount of places I’ve been and the people I’ve met,” Geyer added. “I’ve seen a lot of the world. I still have some good years left. I want to keep doing what I’m doing. I think everything will work out fine.” ■