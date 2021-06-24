Colusa Majors softball stays in the hunt

Despite temperatures in excess of 100 degrees, the Colusa Majors All-Star softball team bounced back, after an opening round loss, to win the next two in blowout fashion. The team now remains in the chase for the district championship.

In their first game on June 17 against Sutter Buttes, Colusa rallied behind a three run inside-the-park home run, off the bat of Braelyn Santana, to tie the game at four in the second inning, but would ultimately fall 8-5 in the contest.

Pitcher Cece Mitchum turned in a solid effort in the circle, striking out eight and yielding just three hits.

Colusa, the host team, rebounded from the loss in their next two games on June 19 and 20, by downing Sutter Area 17-0 and Wheatland 15-0.

Against Sutter Area, Santana finished 4 for 4. Peyton Miller went 3 for 3 and Mitchum was 2 for 4, in addition to tossing a one hitter to earn the win.

A seven run first inning, and another eight runs in the third, lifted Colusa over Wheatland as nine different batters recorded hits.

Leyla Avera got the shutout win in the circle, allowing just one hit.

Colusa was back in action on Monday, June 20, with hopes of advancing Wednesday’s championship game. ■