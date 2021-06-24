Colusa Juniors crowned District 2 Champs

Colusa’s Junior League softball team made short work of their opponents last week, needing just three games to claim the District 2 Championship and advance to the section tournament.

Beginning with a doubleheader in Live Oak on June 16, Colusa downed the host team 8-1, then pummeled Marysville 18-5 in the nightcap.

Against Live Oak, Ava Garcia was dominant in the circle going five perfect innings and recording 10 strikeouts before giving way to Eliza Mitchum who closed out the final two frames yielding just two hits.

At the plate, Addison Lay went 2 for 4, with two doubles and four RBI. Edith Anderson doubled, tripled, and drove in a pair of runs, while Garcia helped her cause, finishing 2 for 4 with a double and two runs scored.

It would prove to be merely a warm-up for Colusa, however, as they really got the bats going against Marysville in their second game of the day.

Lay had a monster game, going 5 for 5 at the plate, where she doubled, tripled, and knocked in five runs.

Also getting in on the act was Abril Guzman, who finished 2 for 2 with a triple and three RBI, along with Maddie Ramirez who went 2 for 3 with two doubles and two RBI.

Mitchum picked up the win in the circle after combining with Garcia and Ramirez, who each tossed an inning in relief, and propelled Colusa to the championship game on June 17.

In the double elimination tournament, Colusa again faced off against Live Oak and blanked their host 10-0 in the title game behind a no hit performance in the circle from Garcia, in which she fanned 10 batters and issued just a single walk.

Anderson led the way at the plate going 2 for 3 with a double and three RBI, Lay was 2 for 3 and plated a pair of runs, while Garcia and Bella Badaluco also picked up two hits apiece.

Colusa now awaits word on the dates and location of the section tournament. ■