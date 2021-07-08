Colusa baseball named CalHi Sports D5 team of the year

California’s preeminent high school sports source, CalHi Sports, released its list of top-rated baseball teams for the 2021 season last month, and selected the Colusa RedHawks as the best Division V squad in the state.

Concluding the season 27-1 and 12-0 in the Sacramento Valley League, Colusa outscored its opponents 287-43, which is indicative of both its potent lineup and exceptional pitching.

At the plate, the RedHawks maintained a .341 batting average on the year and struck for 53 extra base hits, which included 14 home runs.

Sporting a 1.03 team ERA, the RedHawk staff combined for 10 shutouts while holding their opponents to a .162 cumulative batting average.

Colusa’s only loss came on May 6 at the hands of Woodland Christian when the Cardinals rallied to overtake the RedHawks in the late innings.■