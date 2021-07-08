SVL baseball/softball All-League announced

Although many teams throughout the Northern Section were unable to compete in a full slate of baseball or softball games, the Sacramento Valley League got in more than most and, as a result, went ahead with its postseason accolades.

Colusa dominated the selections in baseball after making a clean sweep of the competition, while a much- improved Pierce squad was also well represented.

Two RedHawks, senior Drew Bradbury and junior Ethan Lay, shared the Most Valuable Player award after serving as key components over Colusa’s remarkable season.

Bradbury, who is moving on to Lassen College this fall, finished his final season for the RedHawks with a .89 ERA, 73 strikeouts and, 11 wins over 63 innings of work, while Lay was equally as impressive in his 43 innings on the mound, logging a .32 ERA, 70 strikeouts, eight wins, and two saves.

Also garnering All-League recognition for Colusa were juniors Emanuel Frias, Justin Lee, and Nick Price, in addition to freshman Luke Kalfsbeek.

For the Bears, seniors Louis Franklin and Tristan Miller, along with juniors Bryce Murphy and Ryan Travis, were recognized for their efforts this season.

In softball, the RedHawks, who finished fourth in the SVL, saw seniors Makayla Frias and Emily Pingrey earn All-League honors, as did juniors Abby Myers and Alexis Price.

A pair of Pierce seniors, Sierra Murphy and Betsy Myers, rounded out the local players on the All-SVL softball team. ■