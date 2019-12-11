Gladise Esther Lund (1915-2019)

Gladise Esther Lund (104) of Maxwell, CA passed away on December 5, 2019. She was born on March 5, 1915 in Chuqicamata, Chile’, South America to Wesley and Emma Green.

Prior to moving to Maxwell, she and her husband Herman toured the United States performing their hand balancing act in Vaudeville shows.  Gladise settled in Maxwell in 1946 with her husband Herman, where they owned and operated Lund’s Dairy.

Gladise was active in the Maxwell Baptist Church, Maxwell Stitch and Chatter, Maxwell Junior Women and Tuesday Club.

Known as the Avon Lady, Gladise was the top salesperson for over 50 years and continued selling Avon well in to her 80’s.  She was a dance instructor for several years, a 4-H leader, and an accomplished seamstress.  

Gladise is survived by her daughter, Carmen Mason (Richard); granddaughters Kathleen Hancock (Martin), Cindy Freed (Bob), and Kristina Mason; great-grandchildren Blake, Savahanna, Taylor Koch (Trent), Makayla, Austin, Fallon, Chase, and Keith; and great-great-granddaughter Charley.

Gladise was preceded in death by her husband Herman, her parents and her 4 siblings.

Memorial service will be held on December 28 at 2:00 p.m. at the Maxwell Baptist Church. Dessert and refreshments will be provided following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Maxwell Baptist Church, PO Box 487, Maxwell, CA 95955 or Maxwell School District’s Music Boosters, PO Box 293, Maxwell, CA 95955 ■

