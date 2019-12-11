Teresa Linehan Bruhn (1958-2019)

Teresa Linehan Bruhn passed away peacefully on December 2, 2019, at her home surrounded by friends and family. At the age of 8, Terri was diagnosed as type 1 insulin dependent diabetic that was the cause of many health challenges throughout her life. She put up a tremendous fight for more than 53 years, particularly in the past five when she lost the ability to walk. She courageously fought her entire adult life to live & share her love with her family as often as possible.

Teresa’s dream was always to live on a ranch surrounded by family and of course animals. Anyone that knew her, knew her love for her horses, dogs, llama, daughters & particularly her three grand babies!

Throughout all of Colusa County, Terri was primarily known as Mrs. Bruhn. After graduating from Chico State with a teaching credential in 1984, she found her home teaching 3rd and 4th grade at Grand Island Elementary where she flourished for over 26 years! Mrs. Bruhn spent the last three years of her teaching career just down the road at Arbuckle Elementary, where her teaching family continued to grow. Over almost 30 years of teaching, she inspired, motivated, nurtured and encouraged hundreds of Colusa County Students. The evidence of her significant impact on her Student’s lives, has been confirmed by the outpouring of love our family has received from her former Students, Student parents’, fellow Teachers and Community Leaders.

Terri led an incredible life, touching so many and surrounding herself by people and things she loved until the very end. She is, and will always be greatly missed.

A celebration of life will be scheduled in 2020 to accommodate traveling family & friends.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be sent to: the Williams Volunteer Firefighters or the Arbuckle Volunteer Fire Department. ■

12/11/2019 • WPR #2019-1750