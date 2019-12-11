Kerry Stephen Reckers 1(951-2019)

Kerry Stephen Reckers, 67 of Maxwell, CA passed away on December 1, 2019 of major complications suffered during a bone marrow transplant.

Kerry was born on December 23, 1951 in Colusa, CA to Edward and Eleanor Reckers. He was married to his wife, Gloria on August 20, 1974. During their 45-years of marriage, they raised two boys, Ed and Mike Reckers.

Kerry served in the United States Air Force from 1973 – 1977 as a communications technician. After leaving the service, he moved back home to Colusa where he went to work on the family farm with his father Edward. After his father retired, Kerry took over the farm, continuing to farm until the time of his passing.

Kerry was very active in his community. He was a member of the American Legion post 218 in his home town of Maxwell, CA. He also served in various positions with the Maxwell Fire Department, American Legion, Maxwell Cemetery and the Elks Lodge out of Willows, CA.

Kerry is survived by his wife of 45-years, Gloria Reckers, two sons, Ed (Michelle) Reckers and Mike (Rebecca) Reckers. Grandchildren, Michael and Wyatt Williams; parents, Edward and Eleanor Reckers, a brother, Gary (Jean) Reckers, two sisters, Renee Green and Robin (Dwayne) Clarke along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Kerry’s services will be Friday, December 13, 2019 10:30 a.m. at the Maxwell Cemetery 5329 Maxwell Sites Road, Maxwell, CA. A catered reception will immediately follow the services at the Maxwell American Legion Hall, 230 Oak Street, Maxwell, CA.

Anyone wanting to send cards or flowers can send them to 1643 Sunset Way, Colusa, CA 95932. As the reception is catered, anyone wishing to bring a dessert would be more than welcome to do so. ■

Arrangements are under the direction of

McNary-Moore Funeral Service – FD-410 • (530) 458-2111

