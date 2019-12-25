COUNTY OF COLUSA

NOTICE TO PROPOSERS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Colusa County is requesting proposals (RFP) from qualified persons and/or firms for Air Quality Engineering Services as more specifically detailed in the Scope of Work section of the RFP. Proposals must be received by January 17, 2020 at the Clerk of the Board of Supervisor’s Office, 547 Market St., Suite 102 Colusa, California 95932 no later than 2:00 p.m.

The RFP is available on the County website at www.countyofcolusa.org in the Bids & RFP’s section.

Each proposal shall be enclosed and submitted in a sealed envelope, bearing the project name, and the proposer’s name.

The County of Colusa reserves the right to reject any proposals.

Date: December 20, 2019

/s/ Patricia Rodriguez, Deputy Clerk

12/25/2019, 01/01/2020 • WPR #2019-1808