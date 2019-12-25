County of Colusa – Notice to Proposers

By
Lloyd Green Jr, Editor
-
45

COUNTY OF COLUSA
NOTICE TO PROPOSERS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Colusa County is requesting proposals (RFP) from qualified persons and/or firms for Air Quality Engineering Services as more specifically detailed in the Scope of Work section of the RFP. Proposals must be received by January 17, 2020 at the Clerk of the Board of Supervisor’s Office, 547 Market St., Suite 102 Colusa, California 95932 no later than 2:00 p.m.

The RFP is available on the County website at www.countyofcolusa.org in the Bids & RFP’s section.

Each proposal shall be enclosed and submitted in a sealed envelope, bearing the project name, and the proposer’s name.

The County of Colusa reserves the right to reject any proposals.

Date: December 20, 2019
/s/ Patricia Rodriguez, Deputy Clerk

12/25/2019, 01/01/2020 • WPR #2019-1808

Lloyd Green Jr, Editor
Lloyd Green Jr, Editor
https://williamspioneer.com
Lloyd Green Jr. is the Owner and Publisher of the Williams Pioneer Review. He is dedicated in publishing the news and informing the community of Colusa County. Lloyd has been with the publication since 2008, and purchased the business in 2010. Under his ownership the newspaper has grown significantly in subscriptions, publishes weekly, and obtained the title of Newspaper of General Circulation by the Superior Court of Colusa County in Sept. 2007. Lloyd is also the director of advertising, classified manager, legal notice clerk, and circulation manager. To contact Lloyd, email him at lloyd@colusacountynews.net or call (530) 458-4141 ext. 100.

