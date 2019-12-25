COUNTY OF COLUSA

NOTICE OF POTENTIAL ORDINANCE PASSAGE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT at a regular meeting of the Colusa County Board of Supervisors on January 7, 2020 at 9:30 am in the Board Chambers located at 546 Jay Street, Suite 108, Colusa, CA, the Board will consider passage of a proposed ordinance as follows:

ORDINANCE SUMMARY

The proposed ordinance amends Chapter 11 of the Colusa County Code to allow industrial hemp cultivation, processing, and other limited uses. It amends County Code Section 11-3 to add definitions for various industrial hemp uses, distinguish between industrial hemp and cannabis, and replace the term marijuana with cannabis. It also amends County Code Section 11-8 to allow limited industrial hemp outdoor cultivation, processing and nursery operations in specific zoning districts subject to separation requirements from various communities in the County and setback requirements from existing off-site residences. The proposed amendment requires industrial hemp cultivation and nursery operations obtain a license from the County and comply with the specified zoning and setback requirements, odor and security mitigations, and State registration requirements.

Under the proposed ordinance, no more than 20 industrial hemp cultivation licenses occupying no more than 3,000 acres would be allowed. Anyone issued a County license would be subject to on-going inspections and must comply with the County Code and State law. Failure to comply with these requirements is deemed to be a public nuisance and subject to enforcement procedures. All costs incurred by the County in connection with the application process, continuing inspections, mitigation measures, and enforcement are funded by the applicant.

The proposed ordinance amendment clarifies that industrial hemp cultivation, nurseries, and processing may be conducted at the same locations and under the same requirements as cannabis.

Information regarding this project may be obtained by contacting the Community Development Department at 220 12th Street, Colusa, CA 95932 or at (530) 458-0480. Additionally, all documentation including the complete text of the ordinance is available for review in accordance with Agenda Scheduling Deadlines at the Office of the Clerk of the Board. If you have questions or concerns regarding this matter, or would like to submit comments you may do so to the following: Clerk to the Board of Supervisors, 547 Market Street, Ste.102, Colusa, CA (530)458-0508, or by e-mail at boardclerk@countyofcolusa.org. All persons are invited to attend and be heard.

Dated: December 19, 2019

Patricia Rodriguez, Deputy Clerk

12/25/2019 • WPR #2019-1809