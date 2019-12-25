WILLIAMS UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

The Williams Unified School District is accepting bids for the bulk purchase of approximately 400 HP Stream 11 Pro G2 devices, monitors, printers, TV’s and other electronics. A complete list of items and bid forms will be available in the District Office from January 2, 2020-January 16, 2020. Bid forms are due in the District Office by 3:30 p.m. on January 16, 2020. Bids will be reviewed at 1:00 p.m. on January 17, 2020 at Williams Unified School District Office – 499 Marguerite St. Ste. C, Williams, CA 95987.

Vendor will provide all the below services at no cost as part of the offer for the Removal and Recycling of Surplus IT equipment, Arrange for the packing and removal of all Equipment, Complete a Serialized Audit and provide a copy of audit to the WUSD, Perform a Data Wipe on every data bearing device, Will Recycle all non-value/non-working equipment at no charge, Upon completion of Audit Vendor will provide a Serialized Certificate of Data Destruction and Release of Liability.

Services and Payment to be complete within 30 days.

If you have any questions, please contact Technology Director Vangelis Bolias at 530-473-2550 x 11500.

