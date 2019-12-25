COUNTY OF COLUSA

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Colusa County is requesting bids (RFB) from qualified vendors for the removal and replacement of a Bryant 5 ton HVAC unit, located at 250 5th Street, Colusa, CA, as more specifically detailed in the Scope of Work section of the Request for Bids (RFB). Bids must be received at the County Board Clerk’s Office, 547 Market St., Suite 102 Colusa, California 95932 no later than 2:00 p.m. on January 13, 2020. There is a mandatory walk-thru meeting scheduled at the site on January 7, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. sharp.

The bid must be made on the bid forms furnished by the County. Bid forms are available on the County website at www.countyofcolusa.org in the Bids & RFP’s section.

Each bid shall be enclosed and submitted in a sealed envelope, bearing the project name, the bidder’s name, contractor’s license type and number, and expiration date.

The County of Colusa reserves the right to reject any bids.

Date: December 20, 2019

/s/ Melissa Kitts, Deputy Clerk

12/25/2019, 01/01/2020 • WPR #2019-1812