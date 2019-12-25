FBN – Struckmeyer Farms

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
FILE NO. 2019-0000120
Date filed: December 18, 2019
The following persons are doing business as:
STRUCKMEYER FARMS
7623 SYCAMORE SLOUGH, MERIDIAN, CA 95957
Name of Registrant(s):
- Struckmeyer, Alexander, 1667 Sycamore Slough Rd., Arbuckle, CA 95912
- Struckmeyer, Julie M, 7623 Sycamore Slough Road, Meridian, CA 95957
This business is conducted by a General Partnership.
The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 12/28/2005.
/s/ Alexander Struckmeyer
This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Colusa County on date stamped above. I hereby certify that the foregoing is a correct copy of the original on file in my office.
Rose Gallo-Vasquez, Clerk-Recorder
/s/ Celia Su, Deputy
12/25/2019, 01/01, 01/08, 01/15/2020 – WPR #2019-1832