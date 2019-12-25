FBN – MMR Trucking, LLC

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
FILE NO. 2019-0000122
Date filed: December 23, 2019
The following persons are doing business as:
MMR TRUCKING LLC
304 11TH STREET, WILLIAMS, CA 95987 • PO BOX 1742, WILLIAMS, CA 95987
Name of Registrant(s):
- Melesio, Mario, 304 11th Street, Williams, CA 95987
State: CA, AI#: 201935210377
This business is conducted by a Limited Liablity Company.
The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 10/06/2006.
/s/ Mario Melesio
This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Colusa County on date stamped above. I hereby certify that the foregoing is a correct copy of the original on file in my office.
Rose Gallo-Vasquez, Clerk-Recorder
/s/ Yvonne Mayberry, Deputy
12/25/2019, 01/01, 01/08, 01/15/2020 – WPR #2019-1833