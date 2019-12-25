Maxwell Country Christmas spreads holiday cheer

1 of 6

Chill and fog were no deterrent last Friday night, as Maxwell’s recently-found tradition lit up the streets for the fourth annual presentation of Maxwell Country Christmas.

“We had a great turnout” said Maxwell Park and Recreation District President, Kyle Miller. “The community did a great job creating some very unique floats this year.”

Williams Hardware, Morning Star, and The Maxwell Inn were just three of the 15 entries in this year’s light parade. Wade Mathis was crowned winner of the “Best Float” with his Polar Express rendition.

Other floats included a snow mobile chase between Santa and the Grinch, a gift eating harvester with the Grinch, Stardust Dance dancers, Maxwell Fire Department carrying Mr. and Ms. Merry Christmas, Connor Pearson, and Karen Alvarez, from Maxwell Elementary and a fully lit airplane with an appearance from Santa, himself.

“This was my second year attending the event,” said Braden Kelley. “The parade is the highlight of the evening, along with a friendly atmosphere.”

Following the light parade, Maxwell’s town tree was presented along with the night’s anticipated winners from the Maxwell Park and Recreation Auxiliary’ raffle. Tickets were offered for a $1 each or six for $5, which were drawn Miss Colusa County Melissa Ramirez. A plethora of prizes were awarded to participating patrons.

“The parade was beautiful and unique to our town values,” said Ramirez. “It showed how hard the town comes together to give a beautiful representation of Maxwell. As far as the raffle, the Bounty of Colusa basket (won by Dolores Reckers) was awesome! Seeing all of our county pitch in with a variety of products was heart warming.”

The chill and wet conditions, however, wasn’t enough to spoil the event, which many people said was even better than Williams and Colusa’s Christmas celebrations, because the gathering was more intimate and not so stretched out. ■