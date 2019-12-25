COUNTY OF COLUSA

ORDINANCE NO. 804

AN ORDINANCE OF THE COLUSA COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS AMENDING THE COUNTY ZONING MAP (ZA #19-7-1) TO REZONE A 9.3+/- ACRES SITE FROM AGRICULTURAL TRANSITION (A-T) TO EXCLUSIVE AGRICULTURE (E-A)

AND RURAL RESIDENTIAL – TWO ACRE MINIMUM (RR-2)

The Board of Supervisors for the County of Colusa ordains as follows:

SECTION 1

The provisions of this ordinance are exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) under Title 14, Article 7 of the California Code of Regulations Sections 15060(c)(2) because this project will not result in a direct or reasonably foreseeable indirect physical change in the environment, and 15061(b)(3) because there is no possibility this ordinance may have a significant effect on the environment. The construction of single family homes or duplexes on existing legal lots is a ministerial act and exempt from CEQA. In addition, the construction of homes would have less of impact on the environment than commercial development.

SECTION 2.

The official zoning maps of Colusa Count are amended to change the zoning designation of 9.3+/- acres of land identified as a portion of APN: 019-110-055 and the entirety of APN’s: 019-110-064 and 019-110-0-65 from Agricultural Transition (A-T) to Exclusive Agriculture (E-A) and Rural Residential RR-2) as shown below.

EXISTING ZONING

PROPOSED ZONING

SECTION 3.

The provisions of this ordinance are severable and if of its provisions or their application in a particular circumstance is held invalid, the remainder of the ordinance amendment, including the application of such part or provision in other circumstances, shall not be affected and shall continue in full force. The Board of Supervisors declares that it would have passed each section, subsection, subdivision, paragraph, sentence, clause, or phrase in this ordinance irrespective of the fact that any one, or more sections, subsections, subdivisions, paragraphs, sentences, clauses or phrases may be held unconstitutional, invalid or unenforceable.

SECTION 4.

This ordinance shall become effective thirty (30) days after its passage. It shall be published once with the names of the members of the Board of Supervisors voting for and against the ordinance in a newspaper of general circulation published in the County of Colusa, State of California, within fifteen (15) days after its passage.

Introduced, passed and adopted by the Board of Supervisors of the County of Colusa, State of California, on the 17th day of December, 2019, by the following roll call vote:

AYES: Supervisors Denise J. Carter, John D. Loudon, J. Merced Corona, Gary J. Evans, and Kent S. Boes.

NOES: None.

ABSENT: None.

/s/ Kent S. Boes, Chair for the Colusa County Board of Supervisors

ATTEST: Wendy G. Tyler, Clerk to the Board of Supervisors

/s/ Melissa Kitts, Deputy Clerk

APPROVE AS TO FORM:

/s/ Marcos Kropf, County Counsel

12/25/2019 • WPR #2019-1811