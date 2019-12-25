June Jane O’Sullivan (1929-2019)

June was born to Malion “Bunk” and Cleo “Dee Dee” Wallace on June 17, 1929 on the Gibson Ranch in Williams. She met and married Virgil O’Sullivan February 19th, 1950.

June was predeceased by her parents and her brother Richard Wallace, and three grandchildren.

She is survived by seven children; Kathleen Engrahm, Deborah Roper (Charlie), Kevin O’Sullivan (Cindy), Drusilla Otten (Ed), Gregory O’Sullivan (Alison) Polly O’Sullivan Christopher O’Sullivan (Shanna), Terry Foley; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews and her brother, Parker Wallace.

She attended the small one room schoolhouse on Lone Star Road next to the Schaad Ranch. She graduated from Williams High School and enjoyed being a drum majorette.

June worked at Dart Motor Company and Lairds Soda Fountain in Williams. She attended Yuba College before meeting Virgil 11-years her senior. She fell head over heels for him and married. They would have been married 69 years.

While raising their family, she volunteered at school, hauling kids here and there and their activities. She was a “Mom” to many. She was an active backer of Virgil in campaigning and later chairman for Bobby Kennedy’s campaign in the North State. When the kids were grown she continued her volunteering as a pink lady at the hospital in Colusa where all of her children were born. She loved shopping and volunteering in the gift shop. She enjoyed going to Fort Bragg and the beach. Even at 90 she insisted on driving to her destinations.

She was a spitfire for sure and will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

Visitation will be held Sunday, December 29, 5 – 8:00 pm with a 7:00pm Rosary at McNary-Moore Funeral Service, 107 5th St., Colusa.

On Monday, Dec. 30, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Williams Church of the Annunciation 627 8th Street, Williams, CA with burial to follow at the Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery 1741 Wescott Road, Colusa. ■

ARRANGEMENTS ARE UNDER THE DIRECTION OF

MCNARY-MOORE FUNERAL SERVICE – FD-410 • (530) 458-2111

12/25/2019 • WPR #2019-1831