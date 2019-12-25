Patrick Ray Kalfsbeek (1962-2019)

Patrick Ray Kalfsbeek (57) of Arbuckle, CA passed away on December 20, 2019. He was born April 5, 1962 in Woodland, California to Marian and Raymond Kalfsbeek.

Patrick is survived by his mother Marian Kalfsbeek; his sisters Terry Lamoree (Butch Lamoree), Suzanne Kanner (Tom Burns), Polly Okamoto (George Okamoto), Jennifer Kalfsbeek (Dave Holland); and his nieces and nephews Ryan Kalfsbeek, Benjamin Kanner, Oliver Kanner, Jason Kanner, and Sierra Reading.

He is preceded in death by his father, Ray Kalfsbeek and brother, Tim Kalfsbeek.

Patrick was ferociously independent and driven to accomplish anything he set his mind to. He was a jeweler, organic farmer, and beekeeper; a passionate entrepreneur, who concentrated on craft, source, community, and stewardship.

Anyone who has met Patrick will always remember his sky blue eyes and charming smile. He loved his family greatly, and truly admired his mother.

A man who could quote Dostoevsky and cook you the best leg of lamb you’ve ever had, Patrick lived every day by loving the people around him and never taking experiences for granted. By doing so, he was an inspiration to all.

Patrick Kalfsbeek was the founder of OutWest Apiary, which will continue to thrive in his legacy.

A Celebration of Life for Patrick Kalfsbeek will be held at the Arbuckle Golf Club on

Sunday, December 29 at 11:30 AM.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to your favorite charity in his honor. ■

