New laws taking effect in 2020

The 2020 New Year is here and with it comes a host of new laws affecting Californians. Nearly 1,200 new laws go into effect this year. Some, including a number of new labor laws, take effect today, while others take effect later in the year.

Here is a look at just some of the new laws for 2020:

Minimum Wage in California increases today to $13 an hour for employers with 26 or more employees under previous legislation signed by Gov. Jerry Brown. The minimum wage for employers with 25 or fewer employees increases to $12. The minimum wage will peak in 2023 at $15 an hour.

AB 5, signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom, requires companies as of Jan. 1 to evaluate their workforce and reclassify workers from independent contractors to employees if certain conditions exist. Only a handful of industry-specific exemptions exist and most industries utilizing on-demand or gig workers will be affected.

SB 188 amends the definition of race to protect against employment discrimination based on traits historically associated with race. Employers will not be allowed to enforce dress codes that ban hair styles now protected as being associated with race, such as braids, locks, and twists.

As of today, SB 8 bans smoking (including use of electronic devices) at all state beaches and state parks, with a $25 fine per violation. It also makes it illegal to toss a cigarette onto a state beach or park grounds.

AB 1223 expands employee protection for organ donation by requiring employers with 15 or more employees to provide an additional unpaid leave of absence up to 30 business days per year to an employee donating an organ, following the 30 business days of paid leave for organ donation required under current California law.

AB 164 goes into effect Jan. 1, prohibiting Californians from buying guns if they are prohibited from buying guns in another state.

Under SB 376, the number of gun transactions a person can make without a firearms dealer license is now limited to six per year.

SB 172, as of Jan. 1, allows for the owner of any unlocked gun taken out of a home by a child or a “prohibited person” to be charged with a crime and penalized with a 10-year ban on gun ownership.

With the passage of AB 1169, the fees Californians pay the state when purchasing a firearm will climb to $38.19. The bill also updated California’s legal code to reflect that gun show regulations apply to ammunition vendors.

AS of Jan. 1, anyone younger than age 21 is prohibited from purchasing a semiautomatic center-fire rifle under SB 61. (The same law will prohibit any Californian from purchasing more than one semiautomatic center-fire rifle in a 30-day period beginning on July 1, 2021).

AB 1820, which takes effect today, ends an exemption that allowed passengers to consume marijuana while in a bus, limousine, taxi, pedicab, housecar or camper. While passengers in any of those vehicles will no longer be able to smoke or ingest cannabis, they will still be able to drink alcohol.

Starting today, Californians are required to have health insurance. The mandate is similar to the one that was implemented by Pres. Barack Obama in the federal Affordable Care, but eliminated in 2019. Penalties for failing to enroll in a healthcare plan will mirror the ACA ($695 per adult and $347.50 per child under 18 or 2.5% of annual household income, whichever is greater), but they won’t kick in until 2020 taxes are filed in April 2021. A U.S. Appeals court has ruled the Obamacare individual mandate unconstitutional, but California plans to move forward with the requirement.

SB 313, the Circus Cruelty Prevention Act, bans the use of exotic animals like elephants in circus acts. It only allows dogs, cats, and domesticated horses to be part of circus performances. In a separate animal cruelty law, SB 1249 bans the import and sale of cosmetic products in California that include ingredients that were tested on animals or manufactured through animal testing after Jan. 1, 2020. Existing products are exempt as are medications/product that require animal testing by the FDA.

AB 1482, which takes effect today, restricts annual rent increases to no more than 5 percent, plus inflation. Residents living in their rental unit for at least a year, will also get additional protection against being evicted.

Also effective Jan. 1, undocumented immigrants under age 26 will be eligible under provisions of the 2019-2020 state budget for California’s low-income health insurance (Medi-Cal). This is an expansion of previous eligibility laws, which allowed coverage for undocumented immigrant children under 18.

A number of laws take effect later in 2020, including SB 83, which will increase paid leave from six to eight weeks for people taking care of a seriously ill family member or to bond with a new child. The law takes effect July 1.

Although not a California law, starting Oct. 1, 2020, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security will require a valid passport or other federally approved document, like a REAL ID driver license or identification card, to board flights within the United States and access secure federal facilities and military bases. ■