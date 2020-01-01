Arrest Log (01/01/2020)

■ Alexis Sebastian Cruz Jacobo, 20, of Williams, CA, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department on 12/24/2019, at 4:50 PM, in the area of Bridge and Sioc Streets of Colusa, on suspicion of disobeying a court order (PC 166 (A)(4)), and for being under the influence of a controlled substance (HS 11550).

■ Robert Glen English, 49, of Yuba City, CA, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department on 12/25/2019, at 2:04 PM, in the area of 7th and Clay Streets of Colusa, on suspicion of Public intoxication (PC 647 (F)).

■ John Sorenson, 65, of Mountain View, CA, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol on 12/24/2019, at 12:26 AM, in the area of Maxwell Road just E of Interstate 5 of Colusa County, on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs (VC 23152 (A)), Driving under the influence of alcohol with a BAC of 0.08% (VC 23152 (B)), and for driving with a suspended license for a prior DUI (VC 14601.2 (A)).

■ Jorge Villa Rosas, 25, of Arbuckle, CA, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriffs Office on 12/27/2019, at 9:43 PM, in the 90 block of 6th Street of Arbuckle, on suspicion of the possession of a controlled substance (HS 11377 (A)).

■ Lenora Jean French, 77, of Colusa, CA, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department on 12/27/2019, at 10:08 PM, in the 200 block of East Carson Street of Colusa, on suspicion of Trespassing (PC 602), and for obstructing or resisting a police officer (PC 148).

■ Derick Michael Garcia, 25, of Sacramento, CA, was arrested by the Williams Police Department on 12/28/2019, at 9:12 PM, in the area of Fourth and E Street of Williams, on suspicion of Inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant (PC 273.5(A), and for the possession of a controlled substance paraphernalia (HS 11364).

■ Juan Sierra-Castrejon, 26, of Pasco, WA, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol on 12/29/2019, at 4:00 AM, in the area of Interstate 5 just North of Delevan Road of Colusa County, on suspicion of willfully disobeying a court order (PC 166 (A)(4)).

■ Jacob Matthew Miller, 33, of Williams, CA, was arrested by the Williams Police Department on 12/29/2019, at 9:22 PM, in the 1400 block of Sutter Street of Williams, on suspicion of Battery (PC 243 (E)(1)), Vandalism (PC 594 (B)(1)), and for resining or obstructing a police officer (PC 148 (A)(1)).

— The Police Blotter/Arrest Log information is obtained and provided to the Pioneer Review by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Department as a matter of public record of police interactions with the public. The person(s) named in the above listings have only been arrested on the suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. In instances where charges are dismissed or reduced, or if the person were acquitted, we would add a note to the Police Blotter, published on our website, after any legal documents or information submitted to the Pioneer Review is verified, submit to: news@colusacountynews.com. The duplication and distribution by any means, including but not limited to photocopying, screen shotting, photographing, retyping, and posting to the Internet, a personal or commercial website, or social media account without express permission of the publisher is forbidden by law.