Gunfight in federal court moves forward

State of Jefferson supporters said that while they have not given up their fight for equal representation in the California Legislature, despite a federal judge’s dismissal of their lawsuit, they still have other – if not equally important – irons in the fire.

Lew Manor, spokesman for the Colusa County State of Jefferson Committee, said momentum has picked in California and elsewhere to block government infringement on the right to bear arms as granted by the U.S. Constitution.

“California is one of the worst examples,” Manor said, in recent presentations to city and county agencies. “They chip away at our second amendment rights, as well as other rights, too.”

The push for new federal gun control measures has inspired states and county agencies across the nation to adopt resolutions to slow the enforcement of new gun regulations many believe infringe on the right of law-abiding citizens to keep and bear arms.

The resolutions, called Second Amendment Sanctuary Ordinances (SASO), are being passed across the country (19 states) in ever-increasing numbers, and have been emboldened by recent court victories upholding gun rights, including the 9th District Circuit Court decision that the Second Amendment protects the right to openly carry a firearm, Manor said.

“Of course you don’t hear anything about it,” Manor said. “They sort of keep it undercover, so we are suing them to bring this out to the forefront that this is a decision that they made. A lot of court cases that come out are never followed up on until somebody sues them – then they have to bring it out into the public.”

State of Jefferson Movement founder Mark Baird and Richard Gallardo, both of Siskiyou County, filed the complaint against California Attorney General Xavier Bacerra in the U.S. District Court in the Eastern District of California last April asking for declaratory and injunctive relief caused by what they called California’s “licensing scheme,” which denies residents the right to openly carry loaded firearms in public by restricting the issuance of open carry permits (since 2012) in counties with small populations.

“The lawsuit is currently in the hands of the court,” Manor said.

According to the complaint, the plaintiffs claim the open carriage of firearms by law-abiding individuals for self-defense in public is a core and fundamental right protected by the Second Amendment.

Plaintiffs also seek a judicial declaration that the failure to issue open carry licenses in counties with populations under 200,000, as prescribed by law, also violates the Fourth Amendment’s right to use and enjoy personal property without governmental interferences, and violates the 14th Amendment’s right to procedural and substantive due process.

“Plaintiffs should not have to risk criminal prosecution in order to exercise their core and fundamental human rights…and they should not have to chose between their fundamental rights and criminal prosecution,” the complaint states.

Manor said the lawsuit and similar complaints could take years to wind their way through the courts to reach the U.S. Supreme Court for a decision that would be universal in all 50 states.

Currently, only California, Florida, Illinois, New York, and South Carolina, as well as the District of Columbia, prohibit people from openly carrying handguns in public places for self defense. υ