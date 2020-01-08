Arrest log (01/08/2020)

■ Imani Shantel Cherry, 21, of Colusa, CA, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department on 12/31/2019, at 1:13 AM, in the 100 block of E Webster Street of Colusa, on suspicion of under the influence of a controlled substance (HS 11550), and for providing false identification to a police officer (PC 148.9).

■ Fidel Chavez, 25, of Colusa, CA, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department on 12/31/2019, at 8:12 AM, in the 400 Block of Carson Street of Colusa, on suspicion of resisting or obstructing a police officer (PC 148 (A)(1)).

■ Martin Canchola Romero, 55, of Williams, CA, was arrested by the Williams Police Department on 01/01/2020, at 1:05 PM, in the area of B and Seventh Street of Williams, on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol (VC 23152 (A)(B)).

■ Timothy Ryan Marshall, 43, of Live Oak, CA, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department on 01/01/2020, at 9:17 PM, in the area of Butte Slough Road and River Road of Colusa, on suspicion of obstructing a police officer (PC 148), failure to present proper identification to a police officer (VC 40302 (A)), driving with a suspended license (VC 14601.1 (A)), and failure to provide vehicle registration to a police officer (VC 4462 (A)).

■ Priscilla Janet Lomeli, 26, of Colusa, CA, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department on 01/01/2020, at 2:00 AM, in the 100 block of 5th Street of Colusa, on suspicion of providing false information to a police officer (PC 148.9), disobeying a court order (166 (A)(4)), and for the violation of probation (PC 1203.2 (A)).

■ Leobaldo Jacuinde-Herrera, 36, of Clearlake, CA, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol on 01/01/2020, at 7:48 PM, in the area of Interstate 5 just south of the Maxwell Rest Area of Colusa County, on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol (VC 23152 (A)).

■ Dolores Hernandez, 58, of Marysville, CA, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department on 01/02/2020, at 4:05 PM, in the area of Larsen Street at Caldwell Circle of Colusa County, on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon (PC 245 (A)(1), obstructing or resisting an executive officer (PC 69), and obstructing or resisting a police officer (PC 148 (A)).

■ Danette Dawn Boles, 58, of Williams, CA, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol on 01/02/2020, at 8:39 PM, in the area of Lonestar Road just South of Highway 20 of Colusa County, on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drug (VC 23152 (A)).

■ Jose Uriel Carrillo, 25, of Colusa, CA, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department on 01/03/2020, at 1:14 PM, in the area of Main Street and 4th Street of Colusa, on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs (VC 23152 (A)(B)).

■ McKayla Marie Francis Vanfleet, 26, of College City, CA, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriffs Office on 01/03/2020, at 8:50 PM, in the 700 block of College City of Colusa County, on suspicion of assault with a firearm (PC 245 (A)(2)), and criminal threats (PC 422 (A)).

■ Francisco Arturo Rodriguez, 41, of Colusa, CA, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriffs Office on 01/04/2020, at 8:37 PM, in the area of Highway 20 at Hunter Road of Colusa County, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant (PC 273.5), and for violating a court order to prevent domestic violence with a prior (PC 273.6 (B)).

■ John Daniel Dyes, 43, of Fairfield, CA, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol on 01/04/2020, at 8:24 PM, in the area of Interstate 5 just South of Lurline Road of Colusa County, on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs (VC 23152 (A)(B)).

— The Police Blotter/Arrest Log information is obtained and provided to the Pioneer Review by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Department as a matter of public record of police interactions with the public. The person(s) named in the above listings have only been arrested on the suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. In instances where charges are dismissed or reduced, or if the person were acquitted, we would add a note to the Police Blotter, published on our website, after any legal documents or information submitted to the Pioneer Review is verified, submit to: news@colusacountynews.com. The duplication and distribution by any means, including but not limited to photocopying, screen shotting, photographing, retyping, and posting to the Internet, a personal or commercial website, or social media account without express permission of the publisher is forbidden by law.