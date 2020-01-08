What is new at the museum

Every item at the Sacramento Valley Museum has a story, and now there is a new director to continue the museum’s narrative. Julie Stone is the latest addition to the museum staff, although she and her family are a part of Colusa County’s history.

Stone came to the museum in late October after a long administrative career with Colusa County. She said that she retired and took care of family. Museum director is her second career, and she is really is enjoying herself so far.

“I like working here,” she said. “To me, it’s truly not a job. This is not high stress. I work at my own pace.”

Stone says that her favorite room is the War Room downstairs where uniforms of former service members are on display, including that of Boy Lopez, who was a student of hers when she was a Catechism teacher.

“I can’t believe he was that tall,” she said, as she stood next to his uniform. “He was a little guy. I loved that guy.”

A native of Colusa, Stone has been taking in local history all her life from her father, whom she called a “history buff.” Her father was a former councilman and mayor and she said that she is continuing his work. Stone recalls visiting the museum when she was about 10 years old and now is soaking up information on the many artifacts that have been added since then.

On top of her management duties, Stone is hopeful to start incorporating Colusa’s Cortina Indian heritage in the museum. She is also looking forward to the museum’s upcoming Vintage Fashion Show in the spring, the ice cream social in the summer, Mark Twain speaking engagement in the fall, along with the Antique Bottle Show and the Murder Mystery Dinner. Stone said that she plans to make title cards for each of the artifacts in the museum as she continues to learn their history. υ