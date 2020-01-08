County showman take skills to Arizona 

Several county livestock participants took their showmanship skills on the road during Christmas break, to the Arizona National Livestock Show, a Phoenix tradition since 1948.

Competitors from all over the United States put forth their best efforts and best livestock projects to compete in one of the biggest jackpot shows around. Large animal species represented included pigs, lamb, goats, and steer, for a three-day battle to the top.

Colusa High School’s Lexi Hernandez was a top performer in the Gilt show on Saturday. A five-year competitor at the show, Hernandez received Grand Champion Barrow and Reserve Champion Overall Gilt.

“This was my final year,” said Hernandez. “This year, I competed with six hogs. I received champion middleweight crossbred, reserve champion crossbred, and reserve supreme breeding gilt.”

Along with Hernandez, several other Colusa County students participated with Ottenwalter Show Pigs: Makayla Sciortino, Paige Vierra, and Tanner Vierra. The Vierra siblings placed in the top 20 for showmanship with over 100 competitors in their divisions. Paige Vierra received a second place finish in her market class with a crossbred gilt.

“This was my third year participating in the Arizona National,” Paige Vierra said. “The best part of Arizona Nationals, this year, was watching our show team bring home banners and come together to help each other.” υ