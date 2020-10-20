© Williams Pioneer Review

Community Calendar
- SU
- MO
- TU
- WE
- TH
- FR
- SA
- 27
- 28
- 29
- 30
- 1City of Williams Parks & Recreation Commission Meeting6:00 PM, ...
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7Colusa County Planning Commission Meeting9:00 AM, ...
- 8Colusa County LAFCO Meeting3:00 PM, ...Arbuckle Public Utility District Board Meeting6:00 PM, ...
- 9Arbuckle Public Utility District Board Meeting12:00 AM, ...
- 10Arbuckle Public Utility District Board Meeting12:00 AM, ...
- 11Arbuckle Public Utility District Board Meeting12:00 AM, ...
- 12Arbuckle Public Utility District Board Meeting12:00 AM, ...Maxwell Parks and Recreation District Meeting8:30 PM, ...
- 13Arbuckle Public Utility District Board Meeting12:00 AM, ...Maxwell Public Utility District Meeting8:00 AM, ...
- 14Arbuckle Public Utility District Board Meeting12:00 AM, ...Colusa County Office of Education Board Meeting4:00 PM, ...Maxwell School Board Meeting5:00 PM, ...City of Colusa Planning Commission Meeting7:00 PM, ...
- 15Arbuckle Public Utility District Board Meeting12:00 AM, ...Pierce Joint Unified School District Board Meeting5:00 PM, ...
- 16Arbuckle Public Utility District Board Meeting12:00 AM, ...Arbuckle Methodist Church Annual Rummage Sale5:00 PM - 8:00 PMThe Arbuckle Methodist Church will host its annual Rummage Sale with lots of household items and more. Facemasks/coverings must be worn to enter the church., ...
- 17Arbuckle Public Utility District Board Meeting12:00 AM, ...Arbuckle Methodist Church Annual Rummage Sale8:00 AM - 2:00 PMThe Arbuckle Methodist Church will host its annual Rummage Sale with lots of household items and more. Facemasks/coverings must be worn to enter the church., ...
- 18Arbuckle Public Utility District Board Meeting12:00 AM, ...
- 19Free Transit RidesAll DayThe Colusa County Transit will provide FREE rides through Nov. 6. Call (530) 458-0287 to reserve your ride. Free fare is provided by a LCTOP Grant., ...Arbuckle Parks & Recreation Meeting5:00 PM, ...Colusa Unified School District Board Meeting5:15 PM, ...City of Williams Planning Commission Meeting6:00 PM, ...
- 20Free Transit RidesAll DayThe Colusa County Transit will provide FREE rides through Nov. 6. Call (530) 458-0287 to reserve your ride. Free fare is provided by a LCTOP Grant., ...Fall Book Giveaway – Arbuckle10:00 AM - 11:00 AM, ...
The Colusa County Office of Education’s Innovative Approaches to Literacy (IAL) Department will host a series of book giveaways throughout the month of October as part of their “And Literacy For All” initiative.
The primary goal of the initiative is to have all children reading at or above grade level by the endFall Book Giveaway – Arbuckle12:00 PM - 1:00 PM, ...
The Colusa County Office of Education’s Innovative Approaches to Literacy (IAL) Department will host a series of book giveaways throughout the month of October as part of their “And Literacy For All” initiative.
The primary goal of the initiative is to have all children reading at or above grade level by the endColusa County RCD5:00 PM, ...City of Colusa Council Meeting6:00 PMThe regular Colusa City Council meeting on Oct. 20, and Nov. 3 have been cancelled. See cancellation notice here., ...
- 21Free Transit RidesAll DayThe Colusa County Transit will provide FREE rides through Nov. 6. Call (530) 458-0287 to reserve your ride. Free fare is provided by a LCTOP Grant., ...Fall Book Giveaway – Arbuckle12:00 PM - 1:00 PM, ...
The Colusa County Office of Education’s Innovative Approaches to Literacy (IAL) Department will host a series of book giveaways throughout the month of October as part of their “And Literacy For All” initiative.
The primary goal of the initiative is to have all children reading at or above grade level by the endFall Book Giveaway – Arbuckle2:00 PM - 3:00 PM, ...
The Colusa County Office of Education’s Innovative Approaches to Literacy (IAL) Department will host a series of book giveaways throughout the month of October as part of their “And Literacy For All” initiative.
The primary goal of the initiative is to have all children reading at or above grade level by the endCity of Williams Council Meeting6:00 PM, ...
- 22Free Transit RidesAll DayThe Colusa County Transit will provide FREE rides through Nov. 6. Call (530) 458-0287 to reserve your ride. Free fare is provided by a LCTOP Grant., ...
- 23Free Transit RidesAll DayThe Colusa County Transit will provide FREE rides through Nov. 6. Call (530) 458-0287 to reserve your ride. Free fare is provided by a LCTOP Grant., ...Arbuckle Methodist Church Annual Rummage Sale5:00 PM - 8:00 PMThe Arbuckle Methodist Church will host its annual Rummage Sale with lots of household items and more. Facemasks/coverings must be worn to enter the church., ...
- 24Arbuckle Methodist Church Annual Rummage Sale8:00 AM - 2:00 PMThe Arbuckle Methodist Church will host its annual Rummage Sale with lots of household items and more. Facemasks/coverings must be worn to enter the church., ...
- 25Arbuckle Car Show & Depot Birthday8:00 AMThe Arbuckle Car Show has been canceled for 2020 due to COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic. The Arbuckle Revitalization Committee is planning its next Car Show in 2021 to be held on Sunday Oct. 31, 2021., ...
- 26Free Transit RidesAll DayThe Colusa County Transit will provide FREE rides through Nov. 6. Call (530) 458-0287 to reserve your ride. Free fare is provided by a LCTOP Grant., ...City of Williams Planning Commission Meeting6:00 PM, ...
- 27Free Transit RidesAll DayThe Colusa County Transit will provide FREE rides through Nov. 6. Call (530) 458-0287 to reserve your ride. Free fare is provided by a LCTOP Grant., ...Fall Book Giveaway – Williams12:00 PM - 1:00 PM, ...
The Colusa County Office of Education’s Innovative Approaches to Literacy (IAL) Department will host a series of book giveaways throughout the month of October as part of their “And Literacy For All” initiative.
The primary goal of the initiative is to have all children reading at or above grade level by the endCity of Colusa Multi-Park Design Review3:00 PM, ...
Over the next few weeks, the City of Colusa will be reviewing its Parks and Recreation Master Plan in a series of public meetings to discuss future parks improvements.
“First established in 2009, the Parks and Recreation Master Plan has guided City efforts with upgrading parks for the last 11 years,” said Kristy L
- 28Free Transit RidesAll DayThe Colusa County Transit will provide FREE rides through Nov. 6. Call (530) 458-0287 to reserve your ride. Free fare is provided by a LCTOP Grant., ...Maxwell Commodity Distribution10:00 AM - 12:00 PMThe North State Food Bank Emergency Food Assistance Program monthly distribution for eligible participants will take place at the following locations. Participants self-certify at time of distribution in their area. Distributions on a first come, first serve basis. For more information, call (530) 712-2600 Opt. 3, ...Fall Book Giveaway – Williams12:00 PM - 1:00 PM, ...
The Colusa County Office of Education’s Innovative Approaches to Literacy (IAL) Department will host a series of book giveaways throughout the month of October as part of their “And Literacy For All” initiative.
The primary goal of the initiative is to have all children reading at or above grade level by the endColusa County Fair Board6:00 PM, ...City of Colusa Planning Commission Meeting7:00 PM, ...
- 29Free Transit RidesAll DayThe Colusa County Transit will provide FREE rides through Nov. 6. Call (530) 458-0287 to reserve your ride. Free fare is provided by a LCTOP Grant., ...Williams Commodity Distribution8:00 AM - 11:00 AMThe North State Food Bank Emergency Food Assistance Program monthly distribution for eligible participants will take place at the following locations. Participants self-certify at time of distribution in their area. Distributions on a first come, first serve basis. For more information, call (530) 712-2600 Opt. 3, ...Colusa Commodity Distribution8:30 AM - 10:30 AMThe North State Food Bank Emergency Food Assistance Program monthly distribution for eligible participants will take place at the following locations. Participants self-certify at time of distribution in their area. Distributions on a first come, first serve basis. For more information, call (530) 712-2600 Opt. 3, ...Fall Book Giveaway – Williams11:00 AM - 12:00 PM, ...
The Colusa County Office of Education’s Innovative Approaches to Literacy (IAL) Department will host a series of book giveaways throughout the month of October as part of their “And Literacy For All” initiative.
The primary goal of the initiative is to have all children reading at or above grade level by the end
- 30Free Transit RidesAll DayThe Colusa County Transit will provide FREE rides through Nov. 6. Call (530) 458-0287 to reserve your ride. Free fare is provided by a LCTOP Grant., ...Grimes Commodity Distribution11:00 AM - 12:00 PMThe North State Food Bank Emergency Food Assistance Program monthly distribution for eligible participants will take place at the following locations. Participants self-certify at time of distribution in their area. Distributions on a first come, first serve basis. For more information, call (530) 712-2600 Opt. 3, ...Williams Unified Ribbon Cutting Ceremony3:00 PMThe Williams Unified School District will host a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on Friday, Oct. 30, at 3 PM to celebrate the opening of the newly developed Multi-Purpose Building., ...Harvest Festival4:00 PM - 8:00 PMThe Stonyford Community Church will host a Harvest Festival on Friday, Oct. 30, from 4 PM to 8 PM at the Stonyford Community Church. Free food, and fun activities for the whole family., ...
- 31Colusa Trunk-or-Treat3:00 PM - 6:00 PMLet’s give children a safe environment or Trick-or-Treat. The Colusa County Chamber of Commerce and Edward Jones Investments will host a Trunk-or-Treat on Saturday, Oct. 31 from 3PM to 6 PM in the parking lot at 2963 Davison Court in Colusa. If a business would like to participate, RSVP by Oct. 23, to (530), ...Halloween Bash Extravaganza6:00 PMThe Stonyrose Heritage Society will host a Halloween Bash and Extravaganza on Saturday, Oct. 31 in the Stonyford Town Hall. Come enjoy a spooky scary skeleton parade, a haunted hall, costume contest, free food, with game tables and booths, arts and crafts, candy, candy, candy, and much more!, ...
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
Contact us
Need to submit a Colusa County event to the calendar? use the ‘Submit a Community Event or Brief’ button on this page.
If you have a correction, send them to: support@colusacountynews.com
