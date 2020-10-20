© Williams Pioneer Review

Tuesday, October 20, 2020

September

October 2020

November
SU
MO
TU
WE
TH
FR
SA
27
28
29
30
1

City of Williams Parks & Recreation Commission Meeting

6:00 PM
2
3
4
5
6
7

Colusa County Planning Commission Meeting

9:00 AM
8

Colusa County LAFCO Meeting

3:00 PM
Arbuckle Public Utility District Board Meeting

6:00 PM
9

Arbuckle Public Utility District Board Meeting

12:00 AM
10

Arbuckle Public Utility District Board Meeting

12:00 AM
11

Arbuckle Public Utility District Board Meeting

12:00 AM
12

Arbuckle Public Utility District Board Meeting

12:00 AM
Maxwell Parks and Recreation District Meeting

8:30 PM
13

Arbuckle Public Utility District Board Meeting

12:00 AM
Maxwell Public Utility District Meeting

8:00 AM
14

Arbuckle Public Utility District Board Meeting

12:00 AM
Colusa County Office of Education Board Meeting

4:00 PM
Maxwell School Board Meeting

5:00 PM
City of Colusa Planning Commission Meeting

7:00 PM
15

Arbuckle Public Utility District Board Meeting

12:00 AM
Pierce Joint Unified School District Board Meeting

5:00 PM
16

Arbuckle Public Utility District Board Meeting

12:00 AM
Arbuckle Methodist Church Annual Rummage Sale

5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
The Arbuckle Methodist Church will host its annual Rummage Sale with lots of household items and more. Facemasks/coverings must be worn to enter the church.
17

Arbuckle Public Utility District Board Meeting

12:00 AM
Arbuckle Methodist Church Annual Rummage Sale

8:00 AM - 2:00 PM
The Arbuckle Methodist Church will host its annual Rummage Sale with lots of household items and more. Facemasks/coverings must be worn to enter the church.
18

Arbuckle Public Utility District Board Meeting

12:00 AM
19

Free Transit Rides

All Day
The Colusa County Transit will provide FREE rides through Nov. 6. Call (530) 458-0287 to reserve your ride. Free fare is provided by a LCTOP Grant.
Arbuckle Parks & Recreation Meeting

5:00 PM
Colusa Unified School District Board Meeting

5:15 PM
City of Williams Planning Commission Meeting

6:00 PM
20

Free Transit Rides

All Day
The Colusa County Transit will provide FREE rides through Nov. 6. Call (530) 458-0287 to reserve your ride. Free fare is provided by a LCTOP Grant.
Fall Book Giveaway – Arbuckle

10:00 AM - 11:00 AM

The Colusa County Office of Education’s Innovative Approaches to Literacy (IAL) Department will host a series of book giveaways throughout the month of October as part of their “And Literacy For All” initiative.

The primary goal of the initiative is to have all children reading at or above grade level by the end

Fall Book Giveaway – Arbuckle

12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

The Colusa County Office of Education’s Innovative Approaches to Literacy (IAL) Department will host a series of book giveaways throughout the month of October as part of their “And Literacy For All” initiative.

The primary goal of the initiative is to have all children reading at or above grade level by the end

Colusa County RCD

5:00 PM
City of Colusa Council Meeting

Cancelled
6:00 PM
The regular Colusa City Council meeting on Oct. 20, and Nov. 3 have been cancelled. See cancellation notice here.
21

Free Transit Rides

All Day
The Colusa County Transit will provide FREE rides through Nov. 6. Call (530) 458-0287 to reserve your ride. Free fare is provided by a LCTOP Grant.
Fall Book Giveaway – Arbuckle

12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

The Colusa County Office of Education’s Innovative Approaches to Literacy (IAL) Department will host a series of book giveaways throughout the month of October as part of their “And Literacy For All” initiative.

The primary goal of the initiative is to have all children reading at or above grade level by the end

Fall Book Giveaway – Arbuckle

2:00 PM - 3:00 PM

The Colusa County Office of Education’s Innovative Approaches to Literacy (IAL) Department will host a series of book giveaways throughout the month of October as part of their “And Literacy For All” initiative.

The primary goal of the initiative is to have all children reading at or above grade level by the end

City of Williams Council Meeting

6:00 PM
22

Free Transit Rides

All Day
The Colusa County Transit will provide FREE rides through Nov. 6. Call (530) 458-0287 to reserve your ride. Free fare is provided by a LCTOP Grant.
23

Free Transit Rides

All Day
The Colusa County Transit will provide FREE rides through Nov. 6. Call (530) 458-0287 to reserve your ride. Free fare is provided by a LCTOP Grant.
Arbuckle Methodist Church Annual Rummage Sale

5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
The Arbuckle Methodist Church will host its annual Rummage Sale with lots of household items and more. Facemasks/coverings must be worn to enter the church.
24

Arbuckle Methodist Church Annual Rummage Sale

8:00 AM - 2:00 PM
The Arbuckle Methodist Church will host its annual Rummage Sale with lots of household items and more. Facemasks/coverings must be worn to enter the church.
25

Arbuckle Car Show & Depot Birthday

Cancelled Due to COVID-19
8:00 AM
The Arbuckle Car Show has been canceled for 2020 due to COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic. The Arbuckle Revitalization Committee is planning its next Car Show in 2021 to be held on Sunday Oct. 31, 2021.
26

Free Transit Rides

All Day
The Colusa County Transit will provide FREE rides through Nov. 6. Call (530) 458-0287 to reserve your ride. Free fare is provided by a LCTOP Grant.
City of Williams Planning Commission Meeting

6:00 PM
27

Free Transit Rides

All Day
The Colusa County Transit will provide FREE rides through Nov. 6. Call (530) 458-0287 to reserve your ride. Free fare is provided by a LCTOP Grant.
Fall Book Giveaway – Williams

12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

The Colusa County Office of Education’s Innovative Approaches to Literacy (IAL) Department will host a series of book giveaways throughout the month of October as part of their “And Literacy For All” initiative.

The primary goal of the initiative is to have all children reading at or above grade level by the end

City of Colusa Multi-Park Design Review

3:00 PM

Over the next few weeks, the City of Colusa will be reviewing its Parks and Recreation Master Plan in a series of public meetings to discuss future parks improvements.

“First established in 2009, the Parks and Recreation Master Plan has guided City efforts with upgrading parks for the last 11 years,” said Kristy L

28

Free Transit Rides

All Day
The Colusa County Transit will provide FREE rides through Nov. 6. Call (530) 458-0287 to reserve your ride. Free fare is provided by a LCTOP Grant.
Maxwell Commodity Distribution

10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
The North State Food Bank Emergency Food Assistance Program monthly distribution for eligible participants will take place at the following locations.  Participants self-certify at time of distribution in their area.  Distributions on a first come, first serve basis.  For more information, call (530) 712-2600 Opt. 3
Fall Book Giveaway – Williams

12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

The Colusa County Office of Education’s Innovative Approaches to Literacy (IAL) Department will host a series of book giveaways throughout the month of October as part of their “And Literacy For All” initiative.

The primary goal of the initiative is to have all children reading at or above grade level by the end

Colusa County Fair Board

6:00 PM
City of Colusa Planning Commission Meeting

7:00 PM
29

Free Transit Rides

All Day
The Colusa County Transit will provide FREE rides through Nov. 6. Call (530) 458-0287 to reserve your ride. Free fare is provided by a LCTOP Grant.
Williams Commodity Distribution

8:00 AM - 11:00 AM
The North State Food Bank Emergency Food Assistance Program monthly distribution for eligible participants will take place at the following locations.  Participants self-certify at time of distribution in their area.  Distributions on a first come, first serve basis.  For more information, call (530) 712-2600 Opt. 3
Colusa Commodity Distribution

8:30 AM - 10:30 AM
The North State Food Bank Emergency Food Assistance Program monthly distribution for eligible participants will take place at the following locations.  Participants self-certify at time of distribution in their area.  Distributions on a first come, first serve basis.  For more information, call (530) 712-2600 Opt. 3
Fall Book Giveaway – Williams

11:00 AM - 12:00 PM

The Colusa County Office of Education’s Innovative Approaches to Literacy (IAL) Department will host a series of book giveaways throughout the month of October as part of their “And Literacy For All” initiative.

The primary goal of the initiative is to have all children reading at or above grade level by the end

30

Free Transit Rides

All Day
The Colusa County Transit will provide FREE rides through Nov. 6. Call (530) 458-0287 to reserve your ride. Free fare is provided by a LCTOP Grant.
Grimes Commodity Distribution

11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
The North State Food Bank Emergency Food Assistance Program monthly distribution for eligible participants will take place at the following locations.  Participants self-certify at time of distribution in their area.  Distributions on a first come, first serve basis.  For more information, call (530) 712-2600 Opt. 3
Williams Unified Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

3:00 PM
The Williams Unified School District will host a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on Friday, Oct. 30, at 3 PM to celebrate the opening of the newly developed Multi-Purpose Building.
Harvest Festival

4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
The Stonyford Community Church will host a Harvest Festival on Friday, Oct. 30, from 4 PM to 8 PM at the Stonyford Community Church. Free food, and fun activities for the whole family.
31

Colusa Trunk-or-Treat

3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Let’s give children a safe environment or Trick-or-Treat. The Colusa County Chamber of Commerce and Edward Jones Investments will host a Trunk-or-Treat on Saturday, Oct. 31 from 3PM to 6 PM in the parking lot at 2963 Davison Court in Colusa. If a business would like to participate, RSVP by Oct. 23, to (530)
Halloween Bash Extravaganza

6:00 PM
The Stonyrose Heritage Society will host a Halloween Bash and Extravaganza on Saturday, Oct. 31 in the Stonyford Town Hall. Come enjoy a spooky scary skeleton parade, a haunted hall, costume contest, free food, with game tables and booths, arts and crafts, candy, candy, candy, and much more!
1
2
3
4
5
6
7

