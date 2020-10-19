Monday, October 19, 2020

Local News

Local Government

DAVIDsTEA

CRIME AND COURTS

Other News & Articles

Community Calendar

19
October
All Day

Free Transit Rides

The Colusa County Transit will provide FREE rides through Nov. 6. Call (530) 458-0287 to reserve your ride. Free fare is provided by a LCTOP Grant. ...

19
October
5:00 PM
Arbuckle Parks & Recreation District
309 5th St., Arbuckle

Arbuckle Parks & Recreation Meeting

19
October
6:00 PM
Williams City Hall
810 E St., Williams

City of Williams Planning Commission Meeting

20
October
All Day

Free Transit Rides

The Colusa County Transit will provide FREE rides through Nov. 6. Call (530) 458-0287 to reserve your ride. Free fare is provided by a LCTOP Grant. ...

20
October
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Rise & Grind Coffee Shop
311 5th Street, Arbuckle

Fall Book Giveaway – Arbuckle

The Colusa County Office of Education’s Innovative Approaches to Literacy (IAL) Department will host a series of book giveaways throughout the month of October as ...

20
October
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
El Jaliscience Mexican Restaurant
301 5th St, Arbuckle

Fall Book Giveaway – Arbuckle

The Colusa County Office of Education’s Innovative Approaches to Literacy (IAL) Department will host a series of book giveaways throughout the month of October as ...

Community Calendar

No event found!
Obituaries

Obituaries

Dale Alan Wilkerson (1942-2020)

Lloyd Green Jr, Editor -
Dale Alan Wilkerson entered heaven on September 18, 2020, at the age of 78 surrounded by his love ones at his home in Stayton,...
Obituaries

Bonnie Maxine Spyres (1928-2020)

Submissions -
Bonnie Maxine Spyres, 91, of Arbuckle, passed away peacefully September 17, 2020 surrounded by her family. Maxine was born November 4, 1928 at the hospital...
Obituaries

Barbara (Coronado) Swett (1960-2020)

Submissions -
The family of Barbara (Coronado) Swett are deeply saddened to inform you on September 16, 2020 Barbara passed away peacefully with her family by...
Obituaries

Ronald R. Bem (1946-2020)

Submissions -
Ronald R. Bem of Calpine and Colusa passed away on Thursday, September 10, at Tahoe Forest Hospital in Truckee after a hard fought battle...
Local Sports

Legal or Public Notices

