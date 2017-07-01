When connecting to our radio stream, your IP address will be sent to our radio service provider in order for us to track listening trends and provide licensing bodies with royalty reports. Once our service provider receives your IP it is immediately anonymised, deleted and becomes untraceable. This data is never sold on or passed to other companies.

For iOS Apps

The RadioColusa.com iOS App does not collect any user data when installed or launched on your device.

For Android Apps

The RadioColusa.com Android App does not collect any user data during use. In order to provide audio control during Phone App use, the App will monitor the ‘state’ of the phone App (Idle, in call, call ended) if applicable on your device. At no point will the App be able to listen in or derive phone numbers or data.

The Android App also requires access to local storage. This is to store its configuration for faster launch times.

For more information, questions, or concerns, email studio@radiocolusa.com